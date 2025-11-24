Arizona State Steady in Week 14 Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils remain in position to be in position to reach the Big 12 title game after a stout 42-17 win over Colorado on Saturday.
The Sun Devils remain in the fold to reach Arlington on the first Saturday of December after the win, and also remain in the upper echelon of the league hierarchy.
Arizona State on SI ranks and evaluates the 16 teams from within the Big 12 heading into the final week of the regular season below.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Cowboys very nearly secured their first conference win of the season against UCF on Saturday, but did not. Their final opportunity for a victory is on Saturday against Iowa State - as the team looks to find a silver lining from a nightmare season.
15. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado lost another game by 20+ points - Deion Sanders' program is clearly in a transitional phase, and they are one of the more disappointing teams in Power four play this season.
14. UCF Knights
UCF - to their credit - have clawed to five victories in the return season of Scott Frost has head coach.
The Knights have experienced being on the wrong end of a fair share of lopsided losses, but cannot be discredited for overachieving this season.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
The Mountaineers have shown drastic improvement from the beginning to the end of the season, but are likely to finish the 2025 season with just four wins.
12. Baylor Bears
The Bears will be fighting for their bowl lives this Saturday against Houston.
This has been a wildly disappointing season under Dave Aranda, as they entered the year with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff - including a string of rough performances from QB Sawyer Robertson.
11. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas is looking to secure a bowl game for senior QB Jalon Daniels, as well as playing spoiler to Utah's season.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
The Wildcats will be fighting to play in a bowl game themselves, as they host Colorado on Saturday after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Utah on Saturday.
9. TCU Horned Frogs
Sonny Dykes' squad bounced back incredibly well from several frustrating losses by beating Houston on Saturday. Josh Hoover continues to struggle at QB, but the program is seeking to secure an eighth win on the regular season against Cincinnati.
8. Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell appear likely to end the encore to the Big 12 title game season in 2024 with eight victories - a solid response to losing numerous impact players going into this season.
7. Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats are looking to end the regular season with eight wins after being in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
6. Houston Cougars
The Cougars have still had a successful season, but the loss to TCU was a rough one for Willie Fritz.
5. Arizona Wildcats
The Wildcats are two narrow losses away from going into this week with a 10-1 record - very few teams are playing better than Brent Brennan's squad at the moment.
4. Arizona State
Head coach Kenny Dillingham deserves significant praise for guiding this team to an 8-3 record in the face of several costly injuries, a key coach stepping aside, and suffering three gut-wrenching losses. This program is here to stay at the top of the Big 12 long-term.
3. Utah Utes
Utah's season was in the balance in Salt Lake on Saturday. QB Devon Dampier headed the charge and the Utes' defense stepped up in key moments to end the game in a win over Kansas State.
2. Brigham Young Cougars
Freshman QB Bear Bachmieier continues to be a reliable player in key situations. Head coach Kalani Sitake is continuing to build something special in Provo.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
No one is playing better football in the conference outside of the Red Raiders. QB Behren Morton has played incredibly well since returning from injury, and this team appears to be locked into the CFP.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!