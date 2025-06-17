Top 2026 WBB Recruit to Visit Arizona State
Molly Miller has now been at the head coaching post of the women's basketball program at Arizona State for nearly three months after departing Grand Canyon for the opportunity.
The 38 year old head coach brought a decade of experience at Drury University (her alma matter) and GCU - having already won 297 career games.
Miller became a clear target in what became AD Graham Rossini's first major hire - it was clear late in the season that Natasha Adair would not be returning.
Miller will be tasked with rebuilding a once proud program that made a pair of elite eight appearances under Charli Turner Thorne before facing rough times beginning with the start of the new decade.
The move wasn't a significant one distance wise - only about 20 miles separate the two campuses, but the culture shift has caught the attention of potentially key recruits moving forward.
Four star 2026 PG KK Holman is set to visit the Sun Devils in the near future - joining Marquette, Wisconsin, and Florida.
This is an undeniably massive opportunity to set an early tone - as Miller was only able to sign a singular player from the 2025 class after taking over following the end of GCU's season.
Miller spoke about her vision to reshape the program's identity to support more defensive-minded teams in a chat with media earlier this month - discussing how the players have adjusted and what was attention-grabbing through a few days of summer practice.
"They are awesome. I told em', I'm like 'you can't just have this honeymoon stage one week; we're going to have to sustain this. It's easy to have juice week one, but can you build this, sustain this?' Can you build habits where you love defense, where you're bought into it?"
"This group has been phenomenal. They've been awesome to coach - they're just like hanging onto every word and their eyes are this big, and that's all I want from a coach. It's just that buy-in, that effort, that energy, positive body language... they've really shown me that these first few days."
