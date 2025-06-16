Four Star 2026 TE Prospect Names Arizona State as Finalist
Kenny Dillingham has made recruiting an undeniable top priority since taking over as the head coach at Arizona State in November 2022.
The 2023 and 2024 classes were decent - but were also held back by scholarship reductions that the actions of Herm Edwards brought on.
Now the program moves forward by leaning into 2026 recruiting class - the results have been immaculate to this point.
Arizona State currently has 18 pledges from seniors across the country to play in Tempe next fall - they consistently rank within the top 20 classes in college football according to reputable recruiting sources.
Another major victory could be on the horizon - as four star TE Landen Miree out of Princeton HS in Cincinnati, Ohio has selected Arizona State as one of his final four choices to spend his college career with.
The Sun Devils join conference rival Baylor, ACC power Florida State, and Washington as the four schools that Miree is still considering.
He is also set to commit in less than a month - the announcement is scheduled for July 11.
That will be the second major commitment date within a week of each other - as three star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald is set to decide between Arizona State and five other programs on July 5.
Sun Devil tight ends coach Jason Mohns has built a fairly impressive track record since leaving Saguaro high school to be the positional coach in Tempe - he has mentored both Jalin Conyers and Chamon Metayer while experiencing moderate success as a recruiter.
Miree choosing to play for ASU would be another monumental decision when it comes to the future of the program - it would continue to push the narrative that Dillingham is building the brand from coast-to-coast by the day.
A player from Ohio selecting Arizona State as their collegiate destination would simply point to the fact that the recruiting map the program has is ever-expanding - the position coaches in place would feel even more emboldened to target states that were previously seen as non-starters on the recruiting trail.
Read more about 2027 IMG Academy recruit Judah Lancaster discussing his interest in playing for Arizona State with our own Caleb Sisk here, and where Sam Leavitt currently stands in positional rankings for the 2026 NFL draft here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's inclusion in Miree's final four when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.