How ASU Working Around Injuries Entering Teeth of Big 12

Just a few weeks ago, Arizona State men’s basketball looked like a team heading in the right direction. The Sun Devils were winning games, playing with confidence, and building a résumé that looked strong enough for March. Now, everything feels a lot heavier, and injuries are the biggest reason why.

Arizona State opened the season 9–2, picking up impressive wins against Oklahoma, Texas, and Santa Clara.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At that point, the Sun Devils looked like a team that could survive the grind of Big 12 play. There was energy, depth, and belief.

That changed quickly. A loss to UCLA on the road seemed to take the wind out of the team’s sails. That loss was followed by a home defeat to Oregon State and then conference losses to BYU and Colorado. One loss turned into another, and suddenly ASU was searching for answers.

ASU Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) looks to drive past Oregon State Beavers guard Matija Samar (26) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One Injury After Another

It is hard to gain momentum at the beginning of the season when Arizona State has faced back-to-back injuries. One of ASU’s biggest weaknesses is that nearly e very key player has dealt with an injury .

Starting forward Santiago Trouet suffered a lower leg injury, missed time, but returned on a limited minutes.

Marcus Adams Jr. has been fighting through injuries for months and hasn’t looked fully comfortable while he plays. Along with Bryce Ford, who has missed multiple games and struggled when he’s tried to return.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Allen Mukeba underwent surgery on his shins during the offseason. Mukeba is largely recovered but is still facing challenges due to his previous injuries.

Trevor Best went down against UCLA due to a leg injury. VJ Walls suffered a serious injury before the season even began.

That’s a lot for any team to overcome.

Depth Was the Plan — Injuries Ruined It

Bobby Hurley built this roster with depth in mind.

The goal was to rotate players, stay fresh, and survive the Big 12's physically demanding schedule. On paper, it was a smart plan. In reality, injuries destroyed it.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of that, players like Mo Odum and Massamba Diop have had to carry a heavy load every night.

They’ve been steady, but basketball is not a two-player sport. Fatigue shows, especially against elite teams.

A Tough Road Ahead

The schedule does not offer much mercy for the Sun Devils. Kansas State is a game ASU can win, but road trips to Arizona and Houston are about as difficult as it gets.

Even later games against teams like UCF, Baylor, and Iowa State won’t be easy.

Still, the season isn’t over.

Bobby Hurley has been in tough spots before and found ways to respond. If Arizona State can get even a little healthier and catch some momentum, this team still has enough talent to fight back into the conversation.

Right now, though, injuries are telling the story, and until that changes, every game will feel like an uphill battle.