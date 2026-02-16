Why This Week Figures to Define Sun Devils

Arizona State men’s basketball is heading into one of the most important weeks of its season.

With matchups against Texas Tech and Baylor, the Sun Devils aren’t just fighting for wins; they’re fighting to stay alive in a brutal Big 12 conference.

But instead of focusing on the guards or the flashy scorers, this week really comes down to something more specific: Arizona State’s frontcourt.

The big men will decide how far this team can go.

The Texas Tech Challenge

Texas Tech is one of the most balanced teams in the country.

They score over 82.2 points per game and shoot the three-pointer extremely well.

Led by Christian Anderson and JT Toppin , the Red Raiders can stretch defenses and punish mistakes quickly.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Texas Tech’s offense gets most of the attention, yet Arizona State’s best chance to compete may lie in physical play inside. If the Sun Devils can slow the pace, control rebounds, and make it a half-court game, that starts with their bigs.

Winning second-chance points and protecting the paint will be critical.

It won’t be easy. JT Toppin has been called one of the best players in the Big 12.

Still, if Arizona State’s frontcourt can hold its ground and avoid foul trouble, it gives the Devils a real shot at keeping things close late.

Baylor’s Weak Spot: The Paint

While Texas Tech is balanced, Baylor presents a very different opportunity.

The Bears can score, averaging ove r 83.9 points per game , but they lack size and physicality.

In fact, one of their guards, Cameron Carr , leads the team in blocks. That says a lot.

This is where players like Massamba Diop , Allen Mukeba , and the rest of Arizona State’s front line must step up.

Baylor simply doesn’t have the same interior presence as other Big 12 teams. If ASU feeds the post, attacks the rim, and crashes the boards, they can exploit that weakness.

This game could be won in the paint.

Why It Matters So Much

In a conference as tough as the Big 12, teams have to find advantages wherever they can. Arizona State may not always win the three-point battle.

They may not always have the most explosive guards. But this week gives them a chance to control something different, physicality within.

If the frontcourt rises to the moment, Arizona State could steal momentum and possibly reshape its season. If not, it could be a long week.

Sometimes seasons aren’t defined by star guards or highlight plays. Sometimes they’re decided by who controls the paint. For the Sun Devils, that time is now.