Arizona State Secures Win Over Utah to Boost Tournament Case

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (20-6, 7-6 Big 12) took down the Utah Utes (16-9, 7-6) to complete the season sweep by a score of 71-61 on Wednesday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a narrow 67-64 loss to Baylor on Saturday, while Utah lost to Iowa State in a tightly contested game as well.

Arizona State went into the night in need of a victory to stay on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble, as they are largely considered a "last four in team" - defeating Utah for a second time would serve as an impeccable profile-booster as far as a tournament case goes.

Follow key aspects of the game below with Arizona State on SI.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Half

Arizona State took a 15-11 lead into the second quarter behind impressive efforts from forwards Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens.

Arizona state was outscored in the second quarter 19-18, but still took a 33-30 advantage into halftime behind a balanced scoring effort from the starting unit.

Utah's Lani White was a standout in the first half of action - scoring 12 points in the first 20 minutes, serving as a catalyst for a Utah offense that took time to get into a groove.

Second Half

The Sun Devils started out the third quarter with a 16-13 advantage when guard Marley Washenitz knocked down a three-point look to gift the team a 52-43 lead which resulted in a Utah timeout with 1:23 remaining in the half.

The 52-43 lead stuck around for the remaining minute of the quarter, although Utah managed to cut into the deficit in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

In the end, Arizona State's defense, a late scoring surge by guard Gabby Elliot, and a strong team-wide effort from behind the three point line ensured a win.

Key Performances

Gabby Elliott - 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 STL

McKinna Brackens - 14 PTS, 6 AST, 3 BLK

Heloisa Carrera - 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

What's Next

Arizona State is set to hit the road for two games - this begins with a trip to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, and concludes with taking on Iowa State on February 18. The Sun Devils likely need to win three or more games to ensure that they are in the tournament field come mid-March - it seems as if they are ready to take on that challenge.

