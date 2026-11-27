The holidays mark a season of giving. For Arizona State's Thanksgiving, they gave up perhaps a bit too much.

ASU left the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, without a victory, falling to LSU and South Carolina in back-to-back days.

Randy Bennett's team will play just two more power-conference programs til conference play begins. Is it enough to get the Devils up to speed? And will this "Feast Week" experience be a learning experience? Or just a bad sign of things to come?

Everything Randy Bennett Said after South Carolina

"There's not much you can fix from yesterday to today's game at 11 (a.m.), which is what these events are, these are opportunities to play good Power Four teams, and we got that. And we didn't play well enough to get wins in either game. Pretty much did yesterday (vs. LSU). Today, we didn't. We got separated a little bit at the end of the first half on, whatever flagrant fouls, I guess. So anyhow, we couldn't close. They're good. South Carolina is good. LSU is good. Just told our team it's better to see that early, so you can make adjustments. You can figure it out. So we needed this tournament. We need to play against two SEC teams, which would (help us) play better. We got to get better. We have a couple (of) guys who we got to get back all the way. Manuel's getting there, and Grimes (is) getting there, but there's so much he has missed."

Digesting The Devils Performance

A comeback vs. Oakland, falling just short vs. LSU and a frustrating loss vs. South Carolina truly show the verdict for this newlook Devils squad: ASU is a team on the younger side that is trying to find their footing, while even the "veterans" get used to the new digs.

As Bennett said, ASU has the benefit of this early wake-up call, learning what they need to work on in just their sixth and seventh games of the year.

But how will the Devils put their fixes into action?

ASU's Schedule Til Conference Play:

Nov. 30 vs Montana

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma (Neutral Site - Oklahoma City)

Dec. 8 vs. Mercer

Dec. 14 at Oregon State

Dec. 20 vs. San Diego

Dec. 23 vs. Idaho

Dec. 29 vs. Southern Illinois

(Jan. 2 vs. BYU - Conference Opener)

ASU has only so many opportunities to put up quality performances vs. quality opponents, making their trips to Oregon State and Oklahoma City that much more valuable.

Will Bennett and Co. use this as fuel? Or fodder? We will see as they return home on Nov. 30 for a matchup vs. Montana.