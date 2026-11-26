Two points. Too short.

It was the battle of the ages (or at least, the battle for November) in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday afternoon, with ASU men's basketball taking on the No. 20 LSU Tigers.

The Devils and Tigers went back and forth all day long, needing two extra periods to decide a winner. In 2OT, ASU would fall just short, losing 94-92 in their first true test of the season.

What did the Devils think of their performance, and how will they respond tomorrow, vs. South Carolina?

Here is everything Randy Bennett and Co. said postgame:

Randy Bennett's Thoughts

"The importance is: we played a good team, probably a top-25 team. I can't even remember every big play. There was a ton of them, but there's so much we have to get better at. I thought we played pretty good, really. I didn't think we were real good at stretches defensively, and then we turned the ball over and didn't get a lot of good shots (in the) second half. So we didn't play perfect, but we played pretty good."

While no one wants to hear about "moral victories", it is tough to deny Bennett's claim. ASU pushed an LSU team to the brink, a Tigers team that has been the talk of the town this season, en route to what was almost their first ranked non-conference victory since 2022.

As Bennett mentioned, turnovers, defensive lapses and poor shot selection kept the Devils out of the win column. On the other hand, there was a lot to take away from the loss.

PG Joel Foxwell led the way with 25 points on six three-pointers, along with PF Paulius Murauskas adding 27 points and SF Dillan Shaw posting 19 points and 14 rebounds.

ASU got out to a 43-38 first-half lead before allowing a big-time Tigers run in the second, battling in two extra frames that will likely help the Sun Devils in the long run.

Next Up...

ASU will have to get over the loss quickly, set for another SEC matchup on Thanksgiving Day, taking on South Carolina in Palm Springs.

Similar to the Sun Devils, the Gamecocks fell just short to their ranked opponent as well, losing 71-69 to No. 18 Southern California.

ASU might have lost the game, but they did turn some heads in their effort, with the double-overtime Big 12-SEC clash garnering quite the buzz on social media.

"Felt like a Round of 32 game in the NCAA Tournament." CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tweeted out.

Can the Devils continue to put up March Madness-caliber performances? How fast can they fix their issues?

Arizona State and South Carolina will take the court on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 12:00 p.m. MST on CBS Sports Network.