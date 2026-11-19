Down 14 at home after being a 24-point favorite is not how you want to end your first homestand in Tempe.

That was reality for Randy Bennett and the Sun Devils on Wednesday night, pushed to the brink by Oakland University of the Horizon League.

But after a first 30 minutes to forget, Arizona State came alive in the final 10 to come back against the Golden Grizzlies, winning 68-65 to stay perfect at 5-0.

It wasn't pretty, but a gritty comeback may be just what this new-look team needed as a learning experience. After an eventful night at DFA, ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett took the podium.

Overall Thoughts on Performance vs. Oakland

"We didn't turn them over and get transition. We've been getting transition. We didn't get it tonight, and so. But I thought we just struggled offensively. We didn't make shots. Our guards, who I think are a pretty good shooting team, didn't shoot it well. I think a lot of it had to do with: we haven't seen that much zone. We haven't practiced against that much zone, and they play it 40 minutes every game, and the guy (Oakland HC Greg Kampe) has won, like, 750 games at the same school. So he knows what he's doing. They believe in what they're doing. They've won in that league a lot of times. So they have that stuff. They have that culture. So I knew it was going to be a tough game, but yeah, it was a tough game, and the zone bothered us."

ASU G Emmanuel Innocenti Returns From Injury

"I didn't want to play him, just because he's only practiced a day and a half, half a day. One of the days he didn't play any five-on-five, so I'm counting that as a half. He played yesterday a little bit. We didn't go that long, so that was the plan. I was thinking more maybe if we separated (on the scoreboard), try and get him a few minutes, get him back going, because he was out long enough. It (being out long) matters, and it mattered for him offensively tonight. But he's a good enough competitor, and he was healthy enough. He could really help us defensively and help us competitively, and just our belief."

ASU F Jonathan Griman Makes Season Debut

"What (Innocenti) and John Griman did was really impressive. It's hard to do. One was a plus 14, another was plus 13, and not that big of minutes. I know we were down 14 in the second half, and we subbed those guys in. We got better. And Grime, it's incredible. He hadn't played in a month, practiced in a month. So for this, this was by far the most he's played five-on-five in a month, by far, maybe five weeks. So, just really impressive that they could have that kind of composure and help their team win in a game where it was pretty much now or never."

Thoughts on Paulius Murauskas' Night

"I didn't think he was playing great. Credit them; they play hard, but we weren't, we weren't matching it. We weren't playing as hard as we needed to be. That's on me. We'd kind of let them take him (Murauskas) out of the game offensively, so we had to. We had to in the second half. We used him better. Ball got in his hands, and then he just competed, so we were struggling somewhat because he was struggling. And then we got better, but he was good defensively the whole game."

ASU's Crowd, Through First Five Home Games

"It's funny. I love the crowd. I think this place has got great energy, even when it's not packed, not close to packed. I'll say this: when games are going on. I kind of block it out, not intentionally. I just lock into the game. I was locked in that game, but I thought that really helped our team come back. I did notice we got it (their deficit) to 10. The crowd got excited and started. You could hear it, and then when it got closer and closer, it got louder and louder. So I think it's a great place to play. We have to do our part. We have to keep finding ways to win games. We have to keep getting better. Have to do better in all phases of the game. And I think the crowd will take care of itself."

Previewing Next Matchup vs. LSU, LSU's Unique Roster Makeup

"I don't care who plays (for LSU), They're gonna have 10 guys, so I'm sure they'll be good. They're LSU, so I haven't really watched them. I saw a little of the Gonzaga game. I mean, I know who Skyy Clark is. I know the kid from New Mexico. I know Donovan Dent. I know those guys,"

"Did they play the guy who played in the NBA? (RJ Luis Jr.)"

"Oh, he played. (He had 11 points in that room. 11 and nine.) We can work with that. I'll take it right now. Anyways, all that stuff makes us good, and I'm serious. I don't want to play LSU just because it's a good game, we need to play somebody where it's not like we're automatically supposed to win, like put us in the other position where it's a 50-50 game."

Bennett and the Devils will get their 50-50 shot on Wednesday, Nov. 25, when they travel to Palm Springs, California to take on LSU in the Acrisure Series Event.