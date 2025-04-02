Arizona State basketball transfer portal updates, rumors
Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley is going to have to rebuild his roster once again.
After finishing 4-16 in the Big 12, the Sun Devils have likely already lost their two most promising players to the transfer portal — five-star freshmen Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance. Sanon committed to St. John's last week and Quaintance is exploring his options.
ESPN reported on Wednesday that Quaintance recently had surgery to repair a torn ACL and plans to enter the transfer portal.
With so much uncertainty surrounding Arizona State's roster, we'll keep this page updated with the latest transfer portal news and rumors as Hurley attempts to fill out his roster.
Arizona State's transfer portal additions
Marcus Adams Jr.: A 6-foot-8 forward, Adams was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. He initially committed to Kansas, then flipped to Gonzaga. Just before the 2023-24 season started he fllipped again, this time to BYU. He played one game at BYU before transferring to Cal State Northridge. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 rebounds for CSUN in 2024-25. He committed to Arizona State on March 29. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Moe Odum: A 6-foot-1 guard, Odum transferred to Arizona State from Pepperdine on March 27. He averaged 13.2 points, 7,5 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line for the Waves in 2024-25. He was fourth in the nation in assists. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Arizona State's transfer portal losses
Joson Sanon: A 6-foot-5 shooting guard who just finished his freshman year at Arizona State, Sanon has already committed to St. John's. Hurley called Sanon "the best shooter" he's ever coached earlier this season. Sanon played in 27 of Arizona State's 32 games and averaged 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. He shot 36.9% from the 3-point line and 42.2% from the field.
Jayden Quaintance: He's not officially gone yet, but his father's comments indicate he's had enough of Hurley. "We're looking to put the right people around him," Haminn Quaintance told ESPN. Quaintance, the youngest player in college basketball, averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals as a freshman. He's a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Brandon Gardner: A 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman, Gardner is in the transfer portal for the second time in two years. He played his freshman season at USC before transferring to Arizona State last offseason. Gardner did not see the floor this season for the Sun Devils. He was suspended in early January for a violation of team rules and was buried deep on Hurley's thin bench.
Arizona State's returning players
Amier Ali: A 6-foot-8 forward, Ali averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and shot 32.6% from the 3-point line during his freshman season.
Trevor Best: A 6-foot-2 guard, Best averaged 3.4 points and shot 46.2% from the 3-point line in 10 games as a freshman. Best, who enrolled at Arizona State in December, was high school teammates with Quaintance.
Shawn Phillips Jr.: A 7-foot center, Phillips averaged 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks during his junior season.
Austin Nunez: A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Nunez was injured most of the season. He spent his freshman season at ASU before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season. He transferred back to ASU last offseason.