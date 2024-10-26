All Sun Devils

Arizona State faces Cooper Flagg, Duke in first test

Flagg and ASU freshman Jayden Quaintance are two of the top freshman in the country

Arizona State will face heralded Duke freshman Cooper Flagg in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Arizona State men's basketball fans will get their first look at the rebuilt Sun Devils on Sunday.

Bobby Hurley's team is in Durham, North Carolina, this weekend to play No. 7 Duke in a special charity exhibition game. Dubbed the Brotherhood Run, proceeds from the game will benefit Duke Children's Hospital.

The game won't count, but it will give the nation an early look at two of the best freshmen in college basketball - and they're both 17.

One of the most heralded high school recruits in recent history, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg (6-9, 205) will face off with Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance (6-9, 220). Flagg won't turn 18 until December and Quaintance won't turn 18 until July. In fact, Quaintance is so young he won't be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.

With Quaintance and five-star freshman guard Joson Sanon leading the way, Hurley has completely rebuilt ASU's roster. Redshirt senior guard Adam Miller is the only returning starter - and one of just five returning players.

Hurley's projected rotation will feature Miller, Sanon, Quaintance, four-star freshman Amier Ali (6-8 F), returning senior Alonzo Gaffney (6-9 F) and transfer portal additions Alston Mason (6-2 PG), Austin Nunez (6-2 G), BJ Freeman (6-6 F) and Basheer Jihad (6-9 F).

Duke returns two starters from last season's Elite Eight team - guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster. They join four transfer portal additions and a six-player 2024 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Hurley is in the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and had his No. 11 jersey retired in 1993. In his four years at Duke he led the Blue Devils to 119 wins and two national championships.

The Arizona State at Duke exhibition game tips off Sunday at 4 p.m. MST and will be televised on the ACC Network.

