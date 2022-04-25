Arizona State G Jay Heath Enters Transfer Portal

The Sun Devils have been quite active in obtaining talent from the transfer portal, but now could lose Jay Heath.

On Monday, The Athletic's Doug Haller reported Arizona State guard Jay Heath entered his name into the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils have welcomed the talents of Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington from Nevada in the transfer portal this offseason, along with Auburn's Devan Cambridge since late March.

Heath becomes the second Arizona State player behind forward Jalen Graham to enter the portal.

Last season, the Sun Devils relied heavily on Heath, who played in 28 games and averaged 28.4 minutes per contest.

Heath was second in scoring at Arizona State with 10.6 points per game during the 2021-22 season. He also was a 43% three-point shooter, the best mark on ASU's roster.

Before his time at ASU, Heath led Boston College in scoring (14.5 points per game) as a sophomore. Next season will mark his third team in four seasons.

Arizona State now loses one of their expected starters for next season, yet the Sun Devils do have capable depth in the backcourt.

DJ Horne returns after an impressive season leading ASU in scoring, while Luther Muhammad's impressive ability to slash to the basket should also give the Sun Devils a boost.

Arizona State also received a boost in scoring production with the arrival of Cambridge to their guard room.

Cambridge averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season, good enough to earn All-Mountain West honors. He hit over 20 points eight times with a high of 36 against Colorado State.

Four-star guard Austin Nunez is also set to arrive to the program next fall.

The deadline for athletes to enter the transfer portal and maintain immediate eligibility for next season is May 1, so we may not be done with transfer portal news at ASU.

