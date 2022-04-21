NFL Draft: Tracking Arizona State's Pre-Draft Visits

The Sun Devils have double-digit players entering the upcoming draft. Here's who the top-five prospects have met with thus far.

Arizona State recently saw a whopping eight prospects invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, as the Sun Devils were able to flex their muscles as the only team in the Pac-12 that could claim that prize.

Weeks later at their Pro Day, nearly the entire league was in attendance to see what their best had to offer prior to the NFL draft.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear ASU will see an early selection on the first day of the draft. The Sun Devils successfully had receivers taken in back-to-back first rounds before their streak ended last year. Even the second round appears to be too heavy of an asking price for anybody at ASU.

Only one Arizona State player (Frank Darby in sixth round) was selected in 2021, yet the narrative figures to be much different as this year's draft approaches.

We can't predict who will take any Sun Devils, or precisely map out where each prospect will be taken.

However, what we can offer is the ability to show pre-draft interest in the form of meetings.

NFL teams are allowed to speak with players at events such as the Senior Bowl without marking an official visit against them. Teams are allowed up to 30 official visits (players from local schools do not count against this number) where they host prospects in their facilities.

Thanks to websites such as WalterFootball.com and NFLTradeRumors.com, we have been able to compile a solid list of verified visits and meetings ASU players have had with professional teams.

Players with no meetings listed: D.J. Davidson, Curtis Hodges, Kellen Diesch, Tyler Johnson and Logan Tyler.

This does not necessarily mean the above players have not met with teams, but rather no reports have been made public or verified at this time. If All Sun Devils learns of any emerging visits, we will update this article.

Tracking Pre-Draft Visits for Sun Devils NFL Prospects

RB Rachaad White Virtual meetings: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and New Orleans Combine meetings: Kansas City, Tampa Bay and San Francisco Private meetings: Cleveland and Tampa Bay White undoubtedly has the most interest in him, as ten teams have officially met with White during the pre-draft process. Keep an eye out on the Buccaneers, who would love to add running back depth and have met with White on more than one occasion. (Click here to read an exclusive interview All Sun Devils did with White at the Combine) DB Jack Jones Informal meetings: Arizona Private meetings: Cincinnati, Minnesota and New England The Patriots appear to have extended interest in Jones, as they reportedly met with him in Arizona after their official visit earlier in the offseason. Since Jones is a local product, his visit with the Cardinals is considered informal. DB Chase Lucas Informal meetings: Arizona Private meetings: Cleveland and New England The Patriots must really want a Sun Devils corner, right? New England also met with Lucas for one of their top-30 visits. Cleveland, who just made Denzel Ward the highest-paid corner in league history, also met with Lucas. Similar to Jones, his visit with the Cardinals is considered informal due to Arizona State being local to the team. Arizona (unsurprisingly) had the most amount of scouts at ASU's Pro Day. (Click here to read an exclusive Combine interview All Sun Devils did with Lucas) LB Darien Butler Private meetings: Minnesota and New England Butler has positioned himself to be a sneaky pick on the third day of the draft, and either the Vikings or Patriots appear to be players in those sweepstakes. (Click here to read an exclusive interview All Sun Devils did with Darien Butler at the Combine) C Dohnovan West Combine meetings: Buffalo West displays himself as one of the more versatile offensive linemen in this year's draft, and is a favorite to come off the board sooner rather than later. We suspect Buffalo is not the only team to show interest in him. (Click here to read an All Sun Devils exclusive Combine interview with West)

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

ESPN FPI Predicts Arizona State's Record

NFL Mock Draft Projects Five Pac-12 Players in First Round

Jayden Daniels Discusses ASU Transfer, Why he Chose LSU

Options Slim if Arizona State Covets Transfer QB

Herm Edwards, Glenn Thomas Discuss ASU QB Battle

Four Transfer Portal WR's for Arizona State to Target

Trenton Bourguet Confident in Spring Showcase Outing

Evaluating Each ASU QB Spring Showcase Performance