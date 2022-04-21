ASU, Herm Edwards and NIL Slammed After Sun Devils Lose Crucial Pieces in Transfer Portal

The Sun Devils are now without two of their best players on the roster, and social media is letting ASU have it.

On Thursday, things went from bad to worse for Arizona State's football program.

The Sun Devils were already teetering on the verge of dropping to the depths of the Pac-12 South. Now, the decisions by Eric Gentry and Ricky Pearsall to enter the transfer portal have sent ASU fans into a frenzy.

Rightfully so, which should be added. Arizona State has produced minimal hope for ASU fans since the NCAA launched its investigation inside the Sun Devils last June.

Losing a freshman All-American and your top offensive weapon minutes removed from each other, for what has been reported as strictly NIL reasons, is enough to push many over the edge.

Judging by the reactions from fans and media members across the country, that's precisely the case as Arizona State scrambles to pick up the pieces and still make something of their 2022 season.

Social Media Reaction

ASU now looks to pick up the pieces and go from here.

There's plenty of blame to go around, whether it be directed at head coach Herm Edwards, athletics director Ray Anderson or the now sometimes cruel world of NIL football at the college level.

