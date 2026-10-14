Miller Time: Arizona State Women's Basketball Ranked In ESPN Poll, Major Broadcasts Coming To Tempe

While the temperature cools off in the Arizona autumn, things are heating up at ASU women's basketball practice in Tempe as expectations start to build.

Coming off a brief NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season with Arizona State, Molly Miller is ready for more in 2026. But how far can these Devils go? Some networks and media have already bought in.

Eyed By ESPN

Released on Tuesday, ESPN revealed its preseason top-25 for the upcoming women's basketball season.

On that list? Arizona State, coming in at No. 22.

"The Sun Devils made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and might be ready to contend for a Big 12 title." ESPN's Charlie Creme wrote.

The ranking would go on to highlight ASU's strong transfer class, including names like Ruby Whitehorn, Rashunda Jones and Madison Morson.

ASU was one of four Big 12 teams featured (No. 19 TCU, No. 21 Oklahoma State, No. 25 West Virginia).

Primetime Devils

Along with their ESPN ranking, Arizona State's television schedule was also released, featuring some marquee primetime matchups.

This includes visits from CBS Sports Network and ESPNU to Tempe, along with the Devils making appearances on Fox Sports 1.

The main event of the schedule (as of now) will be Feb. 7 at Oklahoma State. These two preseason-ranked squads are set to duke it out on ESPN.

The Big 12 Conference's women’s basketball league-controlled television schedule includes 29 games for the 2026-2027 season, the most in the conference’s television agreement in eight years, increasing by 45% each year.

Miller Time?

After a rough start to the 2020s, a return to postseason play was a pleasant sight for Molly Miller's first Sun Devil season. But what can be expected from the coach in a year one to year two jump?

At Grand Canyon University, Miller went from an 18-7, 8-4 conference record, debut season to a 22-10, 14-4 conference record in season two, including earning a WNIT bid after no postseason play in year one.

Going even further back, Miller followed up a 26-4 (17-1) first-year record and a postseason first-round appearance at Division II's Drury with a trip to the Division II sweet sixteen in year two.

Based on her track record, Miller has shown that her first-season results aren't a fluke. Instead, she builds upon them.

The most glaring stat heading into the season? Conference play. Before ASU, Miller dominated her respective conferences, going 105-5 at Drury and 66-18 at GCU.

In Tempe? Miller finished 9-9 in the Big 12, giving her a .500 conference winning percentage. (Drury: .955, GCU: .786)

As the ESPN rankings said, ASU has the capability to make a run at the Big 12. If they want to take another step forward this season, it will need to happen in conference action.

Miller and the Sun Devils open their season vs. Jackson State on Nov. 2.