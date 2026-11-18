One more at home. Fifth time is the charm?

Say what you will about their strength of schedule, but Arizona State men's basketball is out to a 4-0 start, set for one more home game before "Feast Week" multi-team events.

Over the last two weeks, ASU's new look has caught some eyes. Whether between Randy Bennett's system, Paulius Murauskas' dominance or any other Sun Devil standout.

Can ASU close out their opening stretch with a 5-0 start? Here is what you need to know before ASU vs. Oakland on Wednesday night.

How Will Emmanuel Innocenti Look?

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, ASU starting guard and captain Emmanuel Innocenti is available for ASU's matchup with Oakland.

Innocenti has been out since suffering a rolled ankle in the season opener vs. East Tennessee.

Along with raising the question of how Bennett's guard rotation will adapt, via Innocenti's return, how will the Gonzaga look? Will he be at full speed?

While Oakland is not a high-level opponent, matchups with LSU and South Carolina await the Sun Devils next week. ASU will need to bring their defense with them on their multi-team event trip to Palm Springs, and Innocenti has been the top guy when it comes to locking down guards.

If he does play tonight, the Devils will hope it is a proper tune-up for their upcoming slate.

What Will See From ASU's Defense Tonight?

Speaking of defense, the Sun Devils have wowed on that end of the court through four games, something the fans in Tempe aren't normally used to.

Behind Bennett's defensive and rebounding philosophy, the Devils have yet to allow any opponent over 65 points, including limiting UL Monroe to only 62 last time out.

According to ASU Media Relations, this is the first time since the 2009-10 campaign that they have started a year by allowing 65 points or fewer in each of the first four games. Opponents averaged 78.3 points per game last year, but are only putting up 63.3 points per game through four contests this year.

Oakland enters the Wednesday matchup at 1-4. They have been held to 68 points or fewer in three of the five contests, with a season high of 80.

This could be a night where ASU gets to truly flex their defensive muscles. How low will the total be tonight?

When Will We Get The Dillan Shaw Breakout?

When Saint Mary's transfer Dillan Shaw caught fire in ASU's exhibition in New Mexico, the sophomore started to build up some excitement.

Shaw had 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 4-of-7 mark from three-point range vs. the Lobos, finishing with 22 points.

Since then, he has not reached those heights, but the potential is certainly there.

Shaw has been a pillar of ASU's early success, averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, including two games of 10+ points or more and two games of eight rebounds or more.

While he has been fun to watch, it feels like the Californian is just a game away from having his first true breakout performance in Tempe.

Could it be tonight?

ASU and Oakland are set for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff in Tempe, live on ESPN+