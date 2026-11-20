"Did they play the the guy who played in the NBA?"

ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett called out to the members of the media after Arizona State's win over Oakland, inquiring about one player who has been the talk of the town in college basketball over the last week.

RJ Luis Jr.

Famous for all the wrong reasons, LSU guard and former NBA two-way contract player Luis Jr. did, in fact, make his debut with the Tigers, to answer Bennett's question.

But the Sun Devils won't have to worry about him come Nov. 25.

Here's everything to know on the Luis Jr. situation:

No More Luis at LSU

Luis made his debut for the Tigers on Wednesday night vs. UL Monroe, playing 15 minutes.

Less than 24 hours later, his time at LSU appears to be over.

LSU president Wade Rousse said he has told coach Will Wade not to play the former St. John's and UMass shooting guard.

"In my role as President of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU Men's Basketball Coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis," Rousse said.

Why?

After the 2024-2025 season with St. John's, Luis set out for a professional career. After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and was later traded to the Boston Celtics, joining their G League affiliate.

After a year away from basketball, Luis is back. A part of LSU head basketball coach Will Wade's "Frankenstein" style of roster construction, the Florida native was one of many players who needed clearance for eligibility for the 2025-2026 college basketball season.

Within the last week, Luis received a preliminary injunction from a state court judge that restricted the SEC from penalizing LSU if it rostered/played Luis. The SEC then said that it would respect the terms of the injunction and wouldn't punish the Tigers for adding him to the roster. President Rousse released a statement on Tuesday saying that LSU was committed to obeying the court order, and Will Wade and Co. added Luis to the roster that afternoon.

Two days later, the Luis era is finished.

For ASU...

LSU's name has been the main headline in the sports world for the last 24 hours. It also happened to the next name on Arizona State's schedule.

ASU will take on the Tigers on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in their first game of the 2026 Acrisure Classic in Palm Springs, California.

Losing Luis only helps the Sun Devils, already taking on a tall order on the perimeter.

LSU has a plethora of talented guards, including Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark.

It will take a top-tier effort to slow down the Tigers, and that includes G Emmanuel Innocenti and F Jonathan Griman, ASU's top athletic choices in terms of defense.

More specifically, Innocenti. The Gonzaga transfer's defense has been missed since his injury in the season opener, and his impact off the bench in limited minutes in ASU's comeback vs. Oakland was the main difference-maker, with a +14 in the plus-minus column.

Innocenti quickly (unofficially) became ASU's top "cornerback", being the No. 1 option to guard the best wings on the opposing team, such as New Mexico's Jake Hall and ETSU's BJ Ward.

Expect him to have the same role vs. LSU, as he will need to have a lockdown game in a big-time opportunity for ASU.

What else will need to go right for the Devils? More breakdown and analysis to come as the Devils prepare for some "Feast Week" action in six days.