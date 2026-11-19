Can you take over a game in just 11 minutes?

It felt like Jonathan Griman did.

ASU's transfer forward may not have led the team in big-time statistical categories, but his presence was felt in his season debut, helping the Sun Devils stage a comeback and beat Oakland, 68-65.

How did it happen? Here is how it went down for the Cal Baptist transfer on Wednesday night.

Finding The Spark

In just 11 minutes, Griman was a +13 in the plus-minus department for ASU, the second highest on the team.

The forward finished with six points on 3-3 shooting, 4 rebounds, a block and an assist.

While it doesn't look like much, it made a big difference off the bench on a night where no ASU starter had a higher plus-minus than 3 (Paulius Murauskas), with two of them in the negatives.

The only higher plus-minus mark on the team was guard Emmanuel Innocenti, who was also thrown into the rotation after missing the last three games due to a rolled ankle. Innocenti played just 12 minutes.

"One was a plus 14, another was plus 13, and not that big of minutes," ASU head basketball coach Randy Bennett said. "We were down 14 in the second half, and we subbed those guys in. We got better."

The Road to The Court

The beginning of Griman's ASU tenure did not start via his 11 minutes on Wednesday night.

His journey as a Sun Devil began in the weeks leading up to the season, trying to earn eligibility through the Arizona courts while also dealing with a back injury.

With all of these variables involved, it was tough to put a timetable on his arrival to real game action as a Sun Devil, with Wednesday night's debut being somewhat expedited.

Rushed or not, Griman did his job off the bench for Bennett.

"Grime, it's incredible. He hadn't played in a month, practiced in a month. This was that was by far the most he's played five-on-five in a month, by far, maybe five weeks," Bennett said. "So, just really impressive that they could have that kind of composure and help their team win in a game where it was pretty much now or never."

What Does Griman Bring to The Table?

In a system of defense and rebounding, Griman brings a tall, but athletic archetype to the Sun Devils roster.

"He's a good front-line player. He gives us something that none others do," Bennett said earlier this season. "He's very athletic, 6'10", rim protection, very good. So he can use a lot of oddball screens and things like that. He can play whatever way we want him to. He can show up, drop, protect the rim, whatever. He's a very high IQ player, so we need him back. He will make a big difference for us."

A big difference indeed. Griman and the Sun Devils will look to keep their winning streak going, headed into their first true test of the season: LSU, on Nov. 25 in Palm Springs, California.