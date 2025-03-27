Get to know Molly Miller, Arizona State's new basketball coach
Molly Miller is a proven winner.
In 11 seasons as a head coach — six at Division II Drury University and the last five at Grand Canyon — Miller has compiled a record of 297-55. That means her average season has been 27-5.
Miller, 38, is taking over an Arizona State women's basketball program that went 10-22 this season and hasn't had a 20-win season since 2019-2020.
Miller was officially introduced as Arizona State's new women's basketball coach on Wednesday. Here's what she had to say.
'I'm going to recruit in the backyard first'
"We've got to keep good Arizona players here, and I'm going to recruit in the backyard first. And if they're good enough to play at this level then we're going to recruit them, and we're going to recruit them early. So by the time that their junior season comes and they're ready to make a decision they've already had three years of Arizona State coach Miller, every staff member at their games cheering them on, and they feel that ownership and pride in representing their state. So if there's talent here we want to keep them at ASU."
Miller on her coaching journey from D-II to the Big 12
"I love what I do, and so I couldn't do this without people around me. And that's probably been the biggest piece of a grateful moment for me is reflecting on how I got here, but who I got here with. There's countless coaches, student athletes, administrators. faculty, staff that you don't go on a journey with unless you're with them, and I'm just so grateful for those moments."
Miller on what sold her on Arizona State
"I think the cherry on top was staying here and saving Graham (Rossini) on some relocation expenses. But honestly it was the vision that sold me. I mean I was going to be pretty picky for my next step if I was blessed to have one, and it was the vision and the commitment to athletics and women's basketball that really made it clear that I belonged here."
Miller on reviving the program: 'We're going to row'
"I was watching Kenny (Dillingham's) interview the other day and he said he was kind of summing up what this year was going to be and he made the comment 'A sailboat doesn't sail on yesterday's wind.' And I was thinking: 'What would our theme or quote be for next year?' So I started thinking about the sailboat theme and I came up with, when I'm trying to revive a program and generate excitement, when there's no wind in your sail, row. And we're going to row. I'm going to get a staff here. We're going to hit the ground running. We're going to work hard and we're going to row. Pat Summit, her famous quote was 'How am I going to beat you? I'm gonna outwork you.' That's it. That's what we plan to do."
Miller on her coaching style translating to the Big 12
"I remember one question I got asked when I went from Drury to GCU was 'Will your style translate to the next level?' And then we played Baylor and I'm like 'Yes, the defense translates.' Because I'm convicted to that style, and I thought that was just a great kind of first glimpse of how I need to recruit. What the level is. Does the style of play work with that? That was a blessing for me also. To not only be in the (NCAA) tournament and experiencing it, but really seeing a top of the conference opponent and how they operate and work and what I need to do to plan for the future."
Miller on how quickly she can revive ASU women's basketball
"At 9 p.m. last night security tried to kick me out of my office. So we're just burning the midnight oil, because that's the day and age we live in with the portal. Like I said it opened yesterday and we're hitting the ground running, and that's going to be a process for me. I'm going to lead with culture pieces. I think that's really important right off the gate to establish your culture. I want to provide a healthy environment for student athletes to meet their potential and they feel empowered to do that. So we're starting right away.
"I used to say you could sleep in April, but now with the environment we're just going to sleep in August. Maybe. We'll see."
"First you've got to recruit talent, but I think there's an important piece that has to mirror that with your culture. And I do think teams take on the personality of their head coach so you'll see a coach with moxie and enthusiasm and relentless energy and effort and passion. And you'll see our players play that way on the court. So as talented as we're going to be, we're going to even be better on the branding side. It's going to be fun to watch ASU basketball. We're going to get after it. We're going to be gritty. We're going to be passionate. We're going to lead with energy and effort. This is going to be a team-first approach and I think that's going to help us get really far."