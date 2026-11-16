The ‘Increasingly Complicated’ Transfer Decision Facing Liverpool in 2027

Liverpool face what has been described as an “increasingly complicated” goalkeeper dilemma in the choice between Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili. In the end, the most effective solution could be a third alternative.

Alisson has been Liverpool’s trophy-laden No. 1 since 2018, leading the club to every major trophy in his grasp to cement his place as one of the best goalkeepers of his, or perhaps any other, generation. Yet, even the bearded Brazilian cannot outrun Father Time.

The injuries which were prevalent even at his peak have been increasingly debilitating, leading to a series of erratic performances this term. As he demonstrated against Crystal Palace before the international break, Alisson is still capable of the sublime. Yet, his error-strewn display in the defeat to Fenerbahçe four days earlier points to the fluctuations in form.

Liverpool had taken steps to combat this eventuality by signing Mamardashvili as early as 2024. The Georgian shot-stopper would spend another year on loan at Valencia before competing with Alisson throughout the 2025–26 campaign. Mamardashvili would get his chances thanks to his teammate’s patchy fitness record, but failed to make the most of them, never quite asserting himself as the superior player.

The 26-year-old has grown tired of skulking in the shadows in what should be the prime years of his career, with the expectation that he will push for a decision to be taken, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. To add an extra layer of complication to proceedings, Alisson has publicly revealed that he would like an extension to a contract which expires next summer.

Andoni Iraola now finds himself with a waning starter and a whining understudy unwilling to keep riding the bench.

Should Liverpool sever the cord with Alisson, they would have to pray that Mamardashvili improves with the confidence of being the club’s undisputed No. 1. However, were they to cut their losses on a goalkeeper who has retained much of his value, there is an option already awaiting Iraola next summer which could complement an extension for Alisson.

Liverpool Have Already Bought the Solution

Look at those hands! | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool spent €30 million ($33 million at current rates) on Mamardashvili in what was viewed as a statement of intent in the succession plan for Alisson. Yet, when the Reds splashed the same sum on Genk’s Belgian teenager Lucca Brughmans this past summer, it somehow slipped under the radar.

After assuming a starting spot in the Belgian top flight at the tender age of 18, Brughmans caught the eye of Europe’s elite. Liverpool won the race for the signature of a towering 6'7" figure who grew up idolizing Thibaut Courtois and sent him back to Belgium for the 2026–27 season.

“Ultimately, the goal is to become the first-choice keeper at Liverpool,” Brughmans declared at his subdued unveiling. “To achieve that, I still need to take steps, and that is best done at Genk.” A matter of days after his hurried return from signing his contract in England, the teenager made two crucial saves to win a point and a clean sheet against Royal Antwerp.

There is a calm head to go alongside a massive pair of hands for a teenager with plenty of potential ahead of him. Liverpool clearly have faith in his talent—even in today’s market, that transfer fee says as much—and could take the leap by having him learn from Alisson next season. Courtois could serve as a particularly good touchstone for Brughmans, as he broke through at Chelsea with the serial Premier League winner Petr Čech as a sounding board and training partner to lean upon.

“We do not like change for the sake of change,” was the message Liverpool’s former chairman John Smith liked to deliver. “We like continuity.” Yet nothing, even Alisson, can continue forever.