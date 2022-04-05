Remy Martin Becomes Trending Topic as Twitter Reacts to His National Championship

ASU fans are divided on whether to celebrate or gripe about the player that could have been.

The Jayhawks are national champions, and the entire state of Kansas couldn't be happier.

It's been a long wait for Kansas, which last won the national championship in 2008.

Celebrations have already begun, and will likely continue into the next few months before the next phase of basketball season begins.

For now, however, the Jayhawks are kings of college basketball, thanks partly to the performance of guard Remy Martin.

Martin transferred to Kansas after withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft. His prior stomping ground was at Arizona State, where he led the Sun Devils for four seasons and even graduated from the school.

Yet, Martin decided a change of scenery was needed, and he ultimately chose Kansas. Months later with the power of hindsight, we can say Martin made the correct move.

Some within the Arizona State community have cheered him on throughout his magical run in the NCAA Tournament, while others still have a sour taste in their mouth from Martin's decision.

True to form, Sun Devils Twitter was all over the place when it came to Martin, although it was mostly love and support for the former ASU guard. The national media joined in on the fun, too.

Arizona State Fans React to Remy Martin Cutting Down Nets With Kansas

First, the lighthearted tweets. As always, the internet has jokes.

Then you have the sincere ASU faithful.

