Where to watch Cincinnati vs. Arizona State men's basketball: TV channel, live stream, odds

The Arizona State men's basketball team desperately needs a victory.
The Sun Devils (10-6, 1-4) have lost three consecutive games and have gone from NCAA tournament contenders to out of the postseason picture since Big 12 play started on Dec. 31.
Cincinnati (11-5, 1-4) is in a similar position. The Bearcats have lost four of five after entering Big 12 play 10-1 and firmly in the NCAA tournament picture.
Both the Sun Devils and the Bearcats have plummeted in the NCAA NET Rankings, which the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness. Cincinnati is currently ranked No. 39, while Arizona State is ranked No. 62.
To be considered for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament, teams typically need to be well inside the top 40 in the NET. ESPN's latest Bracketology update has Cincinnati as one of the "first four out" and Arizona State as one of the "next four out."
Arizona State's slide has coincided with an ankle injury to 5-star freshman guard Joson Sanon, who entered Big 12 play as ASU's leading scorer — and one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. He has missed three of the last four games and his status for the Cincinnati game is uncertain.
Arizona State enters Saturday's game as 10.5-point underdogs, and ESPN's FPI gives the Sun Devils just an 18.7% chance to beat Cincinnati.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. Cincinnati on Saturday:
Arizona State at Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Cincinnati in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 12 p.m. MST/2 p.m. ET | Saturday, January 18
Where: Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has an 18.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 71, Cincinnati 69