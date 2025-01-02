Cam Skattebo torches Texas, backs up 'nation's best running back' claim
Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo squatted on the field, hunched over in tears after playing his last college football game in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
Skattebo and the Sun Devils ended their season in a devastating 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Before the tears of defeat began to flow, there were so many other things that poured from ASU's leader: early yells of frustration not being able to move the ball, vomit spewing from his mouth on the sideline and screams of agony after a monstrous Longhorn defensive lineman fell on his ankle.
But what he has poured into this ASU squad from the beginning of the season is his heart. And in his final game as a Sun Devil, he left it all out there.
Skattebo finished the game with 284 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, making an impact in every way possible on offense.
Through the first half of the game, it seemed as if Skattebo was non-existent, not being able to get anything going against Texas; however, midway through the third quarter, he broke free for a 33-yard run, setting up ASU for a field goal to bring the score to 17-8.
The Legend Of Cam Skattebo
From there, the legend of Skattebo's final chapter began to be written.
Following a Quinn Ewers rushing touchdown, Skattebo threw a halfback pass for a 42-yard score. He followed up his TD pass by running in the two-point conversion. The Sun Devils quickly put the ball back in Skattebo's hands after an interception, and ASU went right back to its star. Skattebo caught a 62-yard pass, shaking off a defensive pass interference penalty and a facemask to set himself up for his first rushing touchdown of the game. He made his way to the end zone for another two-point play following the score to tie the game 24-24 with 5 minutes to play.
After Texas missed a field goal at the end of regulation, Arizona State found itself in overtime. Take a guess who Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham looked to in the first overtime? CAM SKATTEBO. The senior bulldozed his way into the end zone to give ASU a 31-24 lead and put the pressure on Texas.
Unfortunately for ASU, the Longhorns answered the call. Texas scored on back-to-back drives and ended the game with an interception, ending the Sun Devils' season.
After the game, Skattebo was named the Peach Bowl's offensive MVP — the first time in 26 years a member of the losing team won the award.
“We gave everything we had,” Skattebo said after the game. “We never stopped.”
Skattebo Sets Multiple Arizona State Records
Skattebo rushed for 143 of Arizona State's 214 total rushing yards on 30 carries. Only two teams this season have rushed for more yards against the Longhorns than Skattebo was able to accrue by himself (Mississippi State with 150 on Sept. 28; Florida with 197 on Nov. 9).
On top of his game-leading rushing total, he led the Sun Devils in receiving with eight receptions for 99 yards. His receptions were the most from anyone on both teams, and his receiving yards were second behind Texas junior receiver Matthew Golden's 145 yards.
It is the end of an era for a future Arizona State hall-of-famer, but what he's done this season won't ever be forgotten.
Skattebo leaves Tempe as the Sun Devils all-time leader in single-season rushing yards with 1,711, surpassing Eno Benjamin's 1,642 yards in 2018. His 21 rushing touchdowns are also a new single-season record, besting Woody Green's 19 touchdowns that have stood since 1972.
The senior was named an All-American, despite being the last man out of this year's Heisman Trophy finalists.
Skattebo has played with a chip on his shoulder since he arrived to Tempe as an under-recruited transfer from Sacramento State two years ago. He was left off the podium in the Heisman race. Many called Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty the best running back in the country over him. After Jeanty disappeared against Penn State, that should no longer be a question.
Skattebo never listened to any of it.
He often mentioned the disrespect he's experienced throughout his career, and it continued in front of our eyes at the end of the season. After dominating one of the best defense's in the country on one of the biggest stages, the soon-to-be NFL draft pick let his play do all of the talking.