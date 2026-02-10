Keys to Arizona State Taking Down Oklahoma State, Keeping Season Alive

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is looking to finish his 11th season as head coach of the Arizona State basketball program on a high note after his team fell to 12-12 on Saturday night with a defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The next challenge Hurley faces is coming in the form of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who sit at 16-7 and are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble.

The Cowboys possess a potent scoring attack and have secured a handful of impressive victories in year two of the Steve Lutz era - Arizona State on SI breaks down a trio of keys that the Sun Devils need to execute on to come out with an upset victory below.

Neutralize Anthony Roy

Oklahoma State possesses one of the most potent offensive attacks in the Big 12, averaging nearly 85 points per game behind a balanced scoring distribution.

The scoring arrangement is led by Roy, who is in his first season playing at the power conference level after averaging nearly 26 PPG at Green Bay.

I am not sure if Anthony Roy will play in the NBA because of his age but he has unreal ability. Can really shoot it. 45% from three. Has good size at 6'5 205lbs. Had 30 points last night against BYU. Top 80 on my board. pic.twitter.com/NGQp3aCNHu — JPR (@Scouting_Col) February 5, 2026

Roy is a balanced scorer - shooting nearly 44% from three-point range while also doubling as a dynamic slasher and finisher.

There's much potential to sneak out with a win if Arizona State's defense guards the senior to the level that they did Utah's Terrence Brown last week.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Take Advantage of Size Discrepancy

Oklahoma State's eight-man rotation that is regularly available features six guards and only two bigs - both of who are 6'10" or taller.

Still, Arizona State has a marked advantage in height, as the Sun Devils have a trio of rotation pieces that are 6'11" or taller - including the 7'1" Massamba Diop.

Oklahoma State has a major edge as far as rebounding averages are concerned, but this is a matchup that lends a direct advantage to Arizona State - especially when it comes to PG Moe Odum setting Diop up down low.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Close Out Both Halves in Strong Fashion

This is a trope that is often utilized from various points of view, although it rings very true in this case for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils' season has largely been defined by collapses at the end of the first/second halves, including defeats at the hands of Oregon State, Colorado (twice), UCF, and more - including the missed opportunity of stealing a shocking win over Arizona on the road.

Arizona State playing inspired basketball to end the first 20 minutes of action will very likely serve them well moving into the rest of the game.

