After Arizona State lineman enters transfer portal, Kenny Dillingham has great response
When the winter college football transfer portal window opened on Dec. 9, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham made it clear he would help his players find the best landing spot — and he would let potential transfers remain on the team through the playoffs.
"We've met with most of our guys that are going in [to the portal],” Dillingham said on Dec. 9. “Our guys have the opportunity to stay on our football team."
"I didn't want those guys to feel like they had to wait to go in — because they wanted an opportunity to have a bigger role for a program — until after the CFP," Dillingham said. "I think that would have hurt their chances [to transfer], so I made it very clear to the guys that you can stay on the team ... even if you go in the portal here that doesn't affect me at all. That's just us being on the same page trying to help you achieve what you want to achieve in your career."
Two days after Arizona State's 39-31 loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Landen Thomas entered the transfer portal. And Dillingham jumped at the opportunity to help him.
Dillingham shared Thomas' highlight reel on X, and wrote "No brainer for somebody out there!!!! Wants to play! Great person!"
Thomas is the 17th Arizona State player to enter the transfer portal since the winter window opened. He is the fifth entry from the Sun Devils' defensive line.
Thomas did not play any snaps for the Sun Devils in his two seasons in Tempe despite being one of the Sun Devils' stronger signings in the class of 2023.
The defensive lineman was rated a three-star recruit out of Louisiana by 247sports. Other notable 2023 ASU recruits to enter the portal are redshirt freshman cornerback Keontez Bradley (Buffalo), wide receivers Kaleb Black and Korbin Hendrix, linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird and quarterback Jaden Rashada, who transferred to Georgia following the 2023 season and is now back in the transfer portal.