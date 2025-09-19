Baylor Player Sun Devils Must Watch: Tight End Michael Trigg
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State program is actively seeking to avoid opening Big 12 play with a loss for the second consecutive season this Saturday against the Baylor Bears.
While Arizona State has advantages at many spots personnel-wise, the Bears have a defined advantage on the offensive side of the ball - that is, tight end Michael Trigg.
The All-Big 12 caliber player is now in his senior season at his third college stop in Waco - and has made the most of his time with the Baylor program.
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward is all too aware of the matchup challenges that Trigg presents; that much was said during his media availability on Tuesday.
- "Yeah, big body, former high school basketball player. You know guys, the guy who knows, he has great catch radius. He knows how to create separation, and, you know, has all the tricks in terms of the offensive guys getting separation late, especially when he's covered. You know, he's got presents a lot of challenges for us. I mean, big rangy, and he runs like a wideout."
Dillingham spoke very highly of Trigg and the challenges he presents following Wednesday's practice, as well as when asked by Arizona State on SI.
- "Very challenging. I actually recruited Trigg when I was at Florida State... So I know I know a lot about him. He's a really good football player, really athletic. They don't just use him as a lineup, but he's blocking their core, the motion on the four blocks. So I think they'll play on Sundays for sure."
Trigg is the unique tight end that profiles more as a receiver than anything else - his physical profile also creates a potential mismatch for the Arizona State defense.
The player who has the most potential to make a physical match with Trigg in coverage is LB Keyshaun Elliott, but it ultimately will be fascinating to see Ward's general approach to the conundrum.
