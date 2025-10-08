Behind Enemy Lines: Evaluating Utah Matchup From Opponent's Perspective
TEMPE -- Arizona State on SI had the fortune of catching up with Utah Utes on SI's Cole Forsman this week to discuss the upcoming matchup between the programs in what has the potential to be one of the most consequential games in the entire Big 12 season.
The entire conversation below - encapsulated with a prediction from Forsman.
1. What is the current morale around the program? Do the Utes believe that they have a Big 12 title caliber squad?
A: Utah’s always going to view itself as a contender to win a conference championship for as long as Kyle Whittingham is at the helm. The Utes consistently won in the Mountain West and in the Pac-12, and despite how their first season in the Big 12 went, they definitely feel like they have as good of a chance as anyone does to win the league this season.
Injuries have played a role early on, but Utah’s so deep across the board that those bumps and bruises haven’t hindered its hot start.
2. How is Devon Dampier approaching this game based off what has been said? Has there been any mention of going against his former HS coach (Jason Mohns) who is ASU’s TE coach?
A; Devon’s so even-keeled, he certainly understands the importance of the matchup but it never feels like his preparation process changes. I’m sure being across the field from his former high school coach will bring up some extra emotions, though. He said Mohns was like a second father figure to him when he was in high school.
3. How is the matchup against ASU being viewed? The Sun Devils and Utes became something of mini-rivals during their time together in the Pac-12 and are now both competing to be at the top of the Big 12 moving forward. Is this seen as a crucial matchup - both now and looking forward posturing wise? Has there been vocal response for the ASU program from anyone inside the building?
A: The Utes understand that in order to compete for a Big 12 title, they need to beat the league’s top dogs, including last season’s champions in the Sun Devils. Whittingham said as much during his weekly press conference while praising the job Kenny Dillingham has done in turning the program around from where it was prior to 2023. Specifically, Dillingham’s unwavering approach throughout his first few seasons at the helm, even when the results weren’t going his way. His appreciation for the process is evident, and it’s why Arizona State will be set up nicely for the foreseeable future.
There’s no telling how much longer Whittingham will be the Utes head coach, but I wouldn’t expect a major drop off whenever it’s time for defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley to take the wheel. The Utah-Arizona State matchup should be an intriguing one for years to come.
4. Both teams appear to present great challenges to each other, but Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson are completely different monsters compared to anything the defense has seen this season. Is there any path to slowing down the dynamic duo?
A: If the Utes want to have any chance of slowing down the Sun Devils duo, they’ll need to apply pressure with their front four and contain Leavitt inside the pocket as much as possible. The defensive line has been able to get to opposing quarterbacks with consistency so far this season — led by John Henry Daley’s 6.5 sacks — and that trend will need to continue Saturday for Utah.
The Utes' secondary is banged up and hasn’t really been tested to this point in the season, outside of their matchup against Behren Morton and Texas Tech. Trying to limit Leavitt’s effectiveness will be a completely different task given his ability to make plays off-script. Utah’s younger defensive backs have had problems keeping their eyes out of the backfield at times this season, and against a quarterback like Leavitt, those bad habits will get exposed.
5. How much have both the offensive system overhaul and rostering Spencer Fano/Caleb Lomu aided in the 2025 resurgence?
A: It’s hard to understate how vital Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck have been to the Utes’ resurgence on the offensive side of the ball. For context, Utah ranked No. 102 in scoring last season with 23.6 points per game. This season, they’re putting up 39.0 points per game and have already scored more points through their first five games (195) than they did through the first eight games of the 2024 campaign (182).
Dampier’s efficiency through the air and ability to extend plays with his legs are major reasons behind Utah’s revitalization. He’s one of the few quarterbacks at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with over 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards on the season, and he’s done it while completing a Big 12-best 72.5% of his pass attempts. Whittingham said in the offseason that Dampier needed to make improvements to his completion percentage and cut down on his turnovers — safe to say, the New Mexico transfer has accomplished both tasks.
Of course, Beck has to get credit here as well. For all that’s been made about Utah’s passing game not being as explosive at it could be, the Utes have still been efficient through the air while maintaining their identity in the run game. Beck’s also brought some creativity to the mix with his sort of “position-less” approach to lining up players all over the field — H-backs, linebackers at tight end, cornerbacks at wide receiver. It’s certainly refreshing to watch.
Fano and Lomu garnered a lot of attention heading into the season, and rightfully so based on their play to this point. Lomu especially has stood out in his spot at left tackle.
6. Is there a singular player on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball that might make a major impact that the average fan wouldn’t expect to?
A: How about a two-for-one — Jackson Bennee. He’s a 6-foot-2 sophomore and former walk-on who plays nickel corner on defense and lines up at wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball. He already has 6 passes defended (3 break-ups and 3 interceptions) and is one of the few players in the FBS with an interception, a rushing attempt and a reception in 2025.
Since Bennee does most of his work on defense, someone else to watch on offense would be JJ Buchanan. He plays sort of an H-back role and has developed into quite the red zone target for Dampier as of late.
7. Game prediction! Final score and brief rationale behind the take.
A: Utah hasn’t taken care of business at home against Big 12 competition to this point, but I believe that changes Saturday behind a big day on the ground. The Utes control time of possession and take advantage of key third down conversions to sustain long-winded drives in classic Utah fashion, leading to a pivotal but gritty win at home over Arizona State.
Prediction: Utah 27, Arizona State 24
