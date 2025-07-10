Analyst: Arizona State to Win Big 12 Again in 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils completely flipped the script following years of underwhelming teams relative to the talent each team possessed in 2024.
The Sun Devils put forth a roster that was undervalued as a whole from the football world - which resulted in winning the Big 12 in their debut season as a member school.
Now, many consider them to be the favorites to win yet another conference title behind a coaching staff that has returned in its entirety, 17 returning starting players, and what could be the deepest roster in the conference.
CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell is one of the influential voices within the media world that is bullish on Arizona State heading into the opening game on August 30.
As briefly touched upon above - the Sun Devils are returning the reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year in Kenny Dillingham, along with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Every position coach returns as well.
It surely doesn't hurt that the roster that has been built is deep while also possessing top-end talent that can compete with virtually anyone in the nation.
The stars are aligning for Arizona State to enjoy another double digit win season, but the path isn't seamless.
Programs such as Baylor, Texas Tech, and even Utah could compete for the conference crown.
Baylor returns QB Sawyer Robertson and a high powered offense as a whole, while head coach Dave Aranda made a concerted effort to rebuild the defense.
Texas Tech secured the second best transfer portal class per 247 Sports - Joey McGuire could have his best defensive unit in his four years of leading the program, while Behren Morton leads a potentially quality offense.
Utah quite possibly has the best offensive line and defense in the Big 12, while incoming QB Devon Dampier could quell concerns at the position that have lingered for some time.
Still, the Sun Devils have a worthy case to continue to be considered favorites to win the league.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the potential Arizona State has to win a game in the upcoming College Football Playoff - assuming they secure a spot when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.