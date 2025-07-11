Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson's Draft Stock Set to Soar
Jordyn Tyson was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 college football season - the Arizona State wide receiver took the Big 12 and the nation at-large by storm with a torrent finish to his season that included 444 receiving yards across the final three games of the regular season.
That has earned the junior substantial praise from both the college world and the pro scouting community - that is no different in this case.
Tyson was named as the top "Z" receiver in the 2026 draft by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus - more on the "Z" position below:
“Z” receivers are often the “do-it-all” wideouts in an offense. From a formation standpoint, a “Z” typically lines up a step or two off the line of scrimmage as an outside receiver. In some formations, they may align in the slot between the “X” and the line, and they’re still considered a “Z” if there are only two receivers on the field."
"Being off the line gives them advantages: it allows a free release into their route without immediate contact from press defenders and enables pre-snap motion to create mismatches."
“Z” receivers can win in multiple ways but must have the quickness, long speed, and body control to create separation at all three levels — deep, intermediate and short. Overall athleticism is critical for a “Z” to provide the versatility required to succeed at the pro level."
More on Sikkema's justification for Tyson's placement in the "Z" position and why he comes in at top in the ranking:
"Tyson emerged as Arizona State’s top pass catcher during their 2024 College Football Playoff run. While he may not possess one elite physical trait, he excels in many areas. He was especially effective in the intermediate game, posting an elite 92.0 receiving grade on targets between 10 and 19 yards."
"Tyson also flashes the ability to win vertically, both from the slot and outside, with several impressive catches through contact — a critical skill for thriving on in-breaking routes. The 2025 season will be all about proving just how dominant he can be as a go-to weapon."
Tyson is as dynamic and versatile as they come - his immediate rapport with fellow star Sam Leavitt only boosted the ceiling of the Arizona State offense in 2024. It's difficult to envision a world where another step isn't taken this season, but the games must be played first.
