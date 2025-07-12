EXCLUSIVE: Jalen Williams Provides Injury and Arizona State Updates
Jalen Williams is a very talented prospect from the state of Georgia. He is committed to the Sun Devils and has been since April.
National Recruiting Reporter On SI and Arizona State Sun Devils On SI's very own Caleb Sisk recently traveled to Kell High School where Williams plays high school football. He went to attend both Tennessee Vols commits Brayden Rouse and Jowell Combay's commitment ceremonies.
At Combay's commitment event, he caught up with Williams to discuss all of the latest updates on his injury as well as his recruitment. Here is what he had to say to Sisk and Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Honestly, no updates, I'm locked in. I continue to communicate with the staff just been working on getting healthy with my shoulder," said the Arizona State Sun Devils commit when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Williams discussed his relationship with this Arizona State Sun Devils staff at this time. He talks about multiple coaches who have made a difference in his recruitment.
"You know coach BC. He is my position coach. he has been here since I got my surgery, and I've been communicating with him. You know Coach Trent. He was there on my OV and we had a good connection. Coach Zek, that's my dawg. I feel I'm real connected with the coaches there."
The talented recruit discussed if he believes Coach Kenny Dillingham's age plays a factor in ways that they can connect better.
"I feel it does play a part. it helps relate as a young coach, because he is on the younger side."
Peer recruiting isn't in the picture for the talented recruit, as he has plans to accomplish something else.
"No, as of right now we are focused on winning state. I will put a little bug in their ear, but I've got bigger things to worry about."
Williams detailed his goal to be better this year after bouncing back from a serious injury.
"I would say my preparation for that is trying to come back harder than last year, because you know I was hurt last year, so I feel I have an edge on my shoulder, because I have to prove more. I feel like I can do better than I did last year."
Is the talented prospect locked in with the Sun Devils?
"Yes sir, I'm locked in. ForksUp."
