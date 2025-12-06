Bobby Gets Honest About Current State of ASU Basketball Team

TEMPE -- In many ways, the 6-2 Arizona State basketball team has shown marked growth since its season-opening victory over Southern Utah.

Bobby Hurley's team has shown fight against top-25 caliber squads in Gonzaga and USC, while also securing a win over a potential tournament team in Texas.

Now, the Sun Devils have three more opportunities to pick up a quality victory in non-conference play - starting with the Oklahoma Sooners later today.

Head coach Bobby Hurley has done an exceptional job to start the season, but the 11th-year leader of the program is unsatisfied with the results he has seen and was quite open surrounding his feelings of where the team is in media availability on Friday.

Hurley Honest About Current State of Team

“I think we grew in some areas and regressed in some others. So it was kind of like the balance is tilted, you know, more towards the offensive end. We put points up against Hawaii and, you know, and Texas, and then 100 points against Washington State, but, but our defense kind of dipped, and we need, we, we need to do better at that end of the floor.

So that's been really something we've talked a lot about this week. Can't let a team score shoot 76% from the field like Texas did in the second half and expect to win those games, or 60% in each of the other two games, and win in Maui. So we have to get better defensively.”

While the Arizona State offense was more than proficient during the prolonged trip to Hawaii, the defense suffered inversely during the same period. Texas had its way virtually the entire 35 minutes before the Moe Odum takeover occurred, while Washington State had a season-best offensive output, and USC won around the margins in virtually every meaningful offensive stat.

There's little doubt where the Sun Devils need to improve - they must limit offensive rebounds/second chance scoring opportunities, tighten up defensive rotations to prevent quality looks from behind the arc, and continue to be opportunistic when it comes to generating fast-break chances off of turnovers.

Arizona State has a month until their second campaign in the ever-challenging Big 12 comes about and nearly three months until the conference tournament - while there is much time to work out glaring kinks from within the roster on the surface, it would certainly be ideal to work them out over the final five non-conference matches.

