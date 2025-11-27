Grading Arizona State's Run to Maui Championship Game
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program fell short of winning the Maui Invitational tournament for the first time since 1994 on Wednesday - as they fell to USC in the final by a score of 88-75.
Regardless of the result, there were numerous positives that should be taken out of the run, as the team is currently posting a 6-2 record and looks to be more competitive than was expected from the outside heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
Arizona State on SI grades numerous aspects of the Maui run below.
Bobby Hurley - A
For as maligned as Hurley can be by the fanbase at times, he excelled during this week.
The 11th-year head coach has already potentially mastered rotations for this team, has carved out defined roles for every rotation player, and has installed an offensive system that has hit the mark far more often than not.
Hurley's future in Tempe remains uncertain, but it is a certainty that the veteran coach has his team playing connected, consistent, and driven.
Moe Odum - A+
Odum was arguably the brightest star of the Maui Invitational - totaling 79 points across three games.
The senior shot an astounding 15-28 from three-point range, hit some of the most clutch shots of the entire tournament - including the make that won the game against Texas, and continued to orchestrate the offense without being excessively ball-dominant.
The Sun Devils have a definite star to lead them into Big 12 play.
Supporting Cast - B
The team was quite dependent on Odum and Anthony "Pig" Johnson - at least on the offensive end - over the first two games of the tournament.
Forward Santiago Trouet, guard Bryce Ford, and center Massamba Diop often stepped up in supporting roles on Wednesday - offering reassurance that the offense won't be dependent on the dynamic guards in every game this season.
Beyond this, it would be welcomed to see a breakout from junior F Marcus Adams Jr. in the coming weeks, as the Sun Devils are somewhat thin on the wings.
Defense - C
This is one area in which Hurley is sure to implore improvement in.
While the Maui tournament skewed in favor of offenses in general this year, the Sun Devils gave up too many offensive rebounds, were a step slow on rotations too often, and too often allowed the opposing team's go-to scorer to get to their spot at-will.
The personnel to have a solid defense is there, but the communication and consistent grit must be present as well.
