Breaking Down Arizona State's Remaining Non-Conference Slate

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the remaining non-conference slate for Bobby Hurley's team ahead of Big 12 play.

Below is a partial transcript of Hurley's media availability following a team practice on December 5 - with added commentary.

On Hawaii Trip

“It was, I think, really good to spend that kind of time with a lot of new players, to both on and off the court, to have 10 days there in Honolulu and Maui and just to again, I'm proud of the way we competed, winning three out of four and getting to the championship. I think it was, it was a good, good trip, and a lot of regards, and we came back in a lot of games showed a lot of grit, and the Hawaii game and Texas Game, and even Washington state.

You know, we played a late game on the first night, and had to come back again. And that game took a lot out of us, the Texas game and sort of battle through Washington state. And, you know, we were right there with USC, and we just last eight minutes. We couldn't get, like, loose balls and and some defensive rebounds we needed to get. So that's been something we've been talking a lot about. Just the rebounding thing here is, is something we got to do better at.”

The Sun Devils are now 7-2 and appear to be gelling by the game after Hurley was tasked with rebuilding a roster that largely broke up following the 2024-25 season.

On Ebbs and Flows of Season

“I think we grew in some areas and regressed in some others. So it was kind of like the balance is tilted, you know, more towards the offensive end. We put points up against Hawaii and, you know, and Texas, and then 100 points against Washington State, but, but our defense kind of dipped, and we need, we, we need to do better at that end of the floor.

So that's been really something we've talked a lot about this week. Can't let a team score shoot 76% from the field like Texas did in the second half and and expect to win those games or 60% in each of the other two games and win in Maui. So we have to get better defensively.”

Arizona State won't win every game this season - there will also be games where certain areas see progression, while others will regress. The squad still looks to be overachieving despite the ebbs and flows.

On Moe Odum

“He's a fighter, you know, he's a competitor and he wants to win, and he'll do, you know, what it takes to get that job done. If that means it's facilitating and making his teammates better, or if it's him looking for his own shot, if that's what he's saying, he's gonna, he's gonna, then he has the ability, and he's shown that he could take over a game like he did it in the Texas game if he needs to. At the same time, he sees a true point guard, and guys enjoy playing with him. And, you know, he's just got the right intangibles.”

Odum has become the unquestioned leader of the 2025-26 team, averaging north of 19 points per contest while elevating an offense that has been consistently quality this season.

