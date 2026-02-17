3 Keys to Arizona State Defeating Texas Tech, Earning Ranked Wins

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) are seeking to secure a season-defining win over the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3) on Tuesday night in Tempe.

Securing a victory will certainly be quite the challenge, as the Red Raiders have taken down a trio of top five teams this season - but there is a path to ultimately coming out on top.

Arizona State on SI names the three areas the Sun Devils must excel in to win the game below.

Begin Game on High Note

This is a relatively simplistic take, but doesn't take away from the fact that this is vital.

Texas Tech is a persistent squad that has the ability to win games via numerous means - if they build up an early lead in Tempe it will be unlikely that the Sun Devils will be able to overcome it.

Arizona State must lean into what has worked in early stages of previous games - finishing strong at the rim, playing more disciplined defense, and leaning into the talented, yet thin bench unit to make plays.

Outpace Texas Tech From Three

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) celebrates a shot against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a tall task to ask of Arizona State, as Texas Tech is the second-best three point shooter in the conference (38.9%) - this is a result of three proficient marksmen that compliment J.T. Toppin extremely well.

How does Arizona State counteract this? The answer is simple - match their volume, hoping that Moe Odum, Noah Meeusen, and others will be able to hit high-pressure shots. The other factor is playing quality defense on the perimeter, particuarly on closeouts. Limiting Texas Tech PG Christian Anderson might end up being as consequential as doing so with J.T. Toppin.

Approximate Rebounding Production

Texas Tech is one of the five best rebounding teams in the Big 12 this season, grabbing 37.7 per game, while Arizona State sits at the bottom at just 33.3.

A large part of what makes the Red Raiders a great rebounding team is Toppin - who grabs 11 boards per game. The Sun Devils have a chance to at least partially subdue that tenacious effort, as forward Santiago Trouet is coming off of one of his best efforts in that department this season last week, while Massamba Diop has the potential to create second-chance opportunities in his own right.

Forward Allen Mukeba might end up being the x-factor here, as the senior is a physical force in the time he sees on the court, but this isn't always reflected in the box score.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) and guard Anthony Johnson (2) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!