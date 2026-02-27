How ASU's Player Development Turning Heads at NFL Combine

It’s a busy time for Arizona State athletics, but one specific storyline feels bigger than the rest. While basketball and baseball continue their seasons, four Sun Devil football players are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Beyond the individual dreams being chased, a deeper theme is emerging: Arizona State’s player development under Kenny Dillingham is starting to attract real national attention.

This isn’t just about who gets drafted. It’s about what the program is building.

From Tempe to the National Stage

Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, cornerback Keith Abney II, and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott are representing ASU at the combine .

Each of them took different paths to get here, but they all shared a similar message when speaking to the media: Arizona State helped them grow, not just as players, but as people.

Keyshaun Elliott gave a lot of credit to the coaching staff. He talked about how the infrastructure is in place for long-term success. That says a lot. When players who are about to leave for the NFL are still praising the culture they’re leaving behind, it means something.

Keith Abney echoed that same feeling. He even called Arizona State’s player development one of the best in the country. That’s not a small statement.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Keith Abney Example

If you want proof of development, look at Keith Abney’s story.

He was originally committed to Utah State.

When Kenny Dillingham was hired, the staff made a late push to flip him, and it worked. Abney became a two-year starter and one of the team's most reliable defenders. His growth wasn’t random. It was steady. It was intentional.

That kind of progress doesn’t happen without strong coaching and trust between players and staff.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s Bigger Than Just Talent

A lot of schools talk about development.

But at Arizona State, players consistently mention relationships. Coaches don’t just treat them like roster spots. They build real connections. They understand that players are still young people figuring life out.

That matters in recruiting, too.

The 2027 recruiting class is already off to a strong start, with multiple four-star recruits committed. Players across the country are noticing what’s happening in Tempe.

They see guys like Jordan Tyson and Keyshaun Elliott heading to the combine. They see improvement year after year.

That builds belief.

A Sustainable Culture

Arizona State might not be picked to win the Big 12 next season. But the foundation feels solid. There’s growth at multiple positions, especially in the secondary. Younger players are stepping up. Development is consistent.

The combined invitations aren’t just individual wins. They’re proof that something sustainable is being built.

And if this trend continues, Arizona State football won’t just be sending players to Indianapolis, it’ll be sending a message to the rest of the country.