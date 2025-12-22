TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at Arizona State's two-game losing streak going into Big 12 play on January 3.

Below is a partial transcript of Bobby Hurley's media availability following a team practice on December 5 - with added commentary.

On Hawaii Trip

“It was, I think, really good to spend that kind of time with a lot of new players, to both on and off the court, to have 10 days there in Honolulu and Maui and just to again, I'm proud of the way we competed, winning three out of four and getting to the championship. I think it was, it was a good, good trip, and a lot of regards, and we came back in a lot of games showed a lot of grit, and the Hawaii game and Texas Game, and even Washington State.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

You know, we played a late game on the first night, and had to come back again. And that game took a lot out of us, the Texas game and sort of battle through Washington state. And, you know, we were right there with USC, and we just last eight minutes. We couldn't get, like, loose balls and some defensive rebounds we needed to get. So that's been something we've been talking a lot about. Just the rebounding thing here is, is something we got to do better at.”

The Sun Devils are now 9-4 and are somewhat reeling after losses to UCLA and Oregon State in the last several days.

On Ebbs and Flows of Season

“I think we grew in some areas and regressed in some others. So it was kind of like the balance is tilted, you know, more towards the offensive end. We put points up against Hawaii and, you know, and Texas, and then 100 points against Washington State, but, but our defense kind of dipped, and we need, we, we need to do better at that end of the floor.

So that's been really something we've talked a lot about this week. Can't let a team score shoot 76% from the field like Texas did in the second half and and expect to win those games or 60% in each of the other two games and win in Maui. So we have to get better defensively.”

Arizona State won't win every game this season - there will also be games where certain areas see progression, while others will regress. The squad still looks to be overachieving despite the ebbs and flows.

