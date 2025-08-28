Breaking Down Brian Ward's Media Availability
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is now just two days away from reaching a beginning.
The 11th-ranked Sun Devils are set to roll out an offense and defense that both have the potential to be elite units in the nation - defensive coordinator Brian Ward plays a massive role in the rise of the unit.
The longtime college coach spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice, with Arizona State on SI choosing a few select highlights with commentary attached.
Watch the entire exchange below.
On communication and importance of continuity:
"Yeah, you know, I think so. I guess continuity, I mean, that's it. It's a pretty broad, it's a broad, you know, that's pretty broad term. So I mean communication on each and every snap is imperative for us. And if you've ever seen issues that we've had on defense. It comes from communication. So that's just, again, that's the standard that we have. And us continuing to emphasize that standard every day is going to be the key to our success this weekend."
On the 'green dot' and where it will go on defense:
"Yeah, you know, I think so. I know in the linebacker room that that's where the green dot is, you know, mostly so only then move it around, depending on the depending on the opponent, the style of offense. But, you know, right now, it's pretty much set."
It makes much sense that Ward would not give away the player that is trusted with calling the defense - it also makes sense that a player in the linebacking room likely holds the 'green dot' - it will be fascinating to see things play out in live game action.
On Justin Wodtly/Elijah O'Neal representing overall versatility of defense:
"It's not just those guys. I mean, it's those guys, like I said, those guys that have that hunger mentality, those guys are the same every day. And those guys, those guys are incredibly important to our program and to our defensive production and success this year. But there's a lot of positions that are like that. And you know, those guys understand their role, and they understand the standard, and those guys are leaders in the way they carry themselves every day."
The Sun Devils clearly feel strongly about the overall talent, depth, and versatility of the defense, as new positions were created on top of multiple players beyond the expected 'regular 11' being listed as starting-caliber players.
Ward coached an elite offense in the scope of the nation after leading the team to a top-five ranking in the Big 12 in 2024.
