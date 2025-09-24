Brian Ward Discusses Josh Hoover, TCU Offense
TEMPE -- Arizona State is in for a massive challenge on Friday night.
Perhaps no one understands that better than defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who is well aware of how well-functioning the TCU Horned Frogs' offense is behind a high-level quarterback and innovative OC in Kendal Briles.
Arizona State on SI breaks down what Ward said about the TCU offense during his weekly media availability on Tuesday morning below.
On TCU's Offense
- "They're unique in their own way. You know their offensive coordinator, but it has before it's got to be ready for everything. I think we played them in 2019 and they came out with something that had wrapped all together this season, and he literally lived in that, and we weren't prepared for it. So tell the guy, I got to be prepared for everything.
- He's going to see something in the season, and he's gonna exploit that. He's also the same place some got us beat. Okay, he's a better version of that same play, maybe not the same look. He's gonna get to that play, though. And so he's, he's, he's, he's one of the best, he's one of the best around. You can see by the stats, and he really is. He does a great job."
TCU has been a consistent purveyor of great offenses over the years - going from Andy Dalton to Trevone Boykin to the magical 2022 season under Max Duggan. The 2025 team is just one example in what has become an expansive list of great TCU offenses. Briles only adds to the intrigue to this rendition of TCU football.
On Josh Hoover
Hoover has burst onto the scene in the 2025 season - going from good quarterback to one of the best in the nation.
Ward believes that Hoover is one of the best players the Sun Devils have faced in some time - plastering praise on him on Tuesday.
- "I don't know if you've seen a quarterback like him since '23 with that, you know, with that murder as well, quarterbacks we saw that year with (Michael) Penix and (Bo) Nix and Cam Ward, there's just, I mean, we had like, six or seven quarterbacks, NFL guys. So he's definitely an NFL guy. He's the best guy we've seen, the big 12. He just deals it. He's got a moxie. Gets a lot of help from the offensive coordinator.
- He talks to tell some of the throws that he makes and the reads and the progressions that he goes through. It's like, that's not a progression. He knows exactly what's going on with the ball, so, but he just does it. And it's kind of cool, because you see the working relationship that the quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and the quarterback have together... And he's really, really good. I mean, he can extend plays in his leg with his legs."
