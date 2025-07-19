Brian Ward Discusses Kenny Dillingham's Growth As Coach
Kenny Dillingham has become a favorite of the college football world in his time leading the Arizona State program.
The third-year head coach took over a program that was nearly left in ruins by his predecessor - turning the Sun Devils into a legitimate contender in year two at the forefront.
One of Dillingham's most consequential moves to this point was the decision to hire former Washington State DC Brian Ward to be the DC in Tempe.
That moves has paid dividends, as Ward's units overachieved in each of his first two seasons at the post - now, the coach is receiving more attention than ever.
That attention has extended into media appearances - as Ward joined Brad Denny's 'Speak of the Devils' podcast last week to discuss numerous topics, including Dillingham's growth as a leader and what he has provided to the program in a short time:
"I think we all evolve as people and also professionally, and you know most coaches live this profession - it's not just a job, it's really a way of life, it really helps define who you are. And when you're put in a position like coach Dillingham, you know, was put in a few years ago, I think it's one of those things that guys, they become head coaches, and when you become a head coach, you really, it really isn't what you expected it to be."
"And I think a lot of guys change who they are... and the one thing that I think that coach Dillingham embraced just from day one... he was able to handle adversity. I think this is what made him different is he was able to handle adversity, you know, the peaks and the valleys, and really the valleys of that first year and a half just without wavering off course."
Dillingham's passion for the program transcends arbitrary labels - anyone who pays attention can tell that it is his top goal to win big at Arizona State. The head coach also pushes transparency, character, and consistent hard work as part of the culture overhaul that has resulted in the program making an incredible leap.
Dillingham will lead his 2025 roster into the new season on August 30, when they are set to take on Northern Arizona.
