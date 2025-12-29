Brian Ward Previews Sun Bowl, Discusses ASU Personnel

TEMPE -- Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward has been a pillar of the Arizona State football program over the last three seasons, even becoming a nominee for the Broyles Award (top assistant in college football) this season.

Ward has challenges stacked up for him ahead of the December 31 Sun Bowl battle against the Duke Blue Devils - Ward spoke on several game-related topics with media following Sunday's practice (video is via SunDevilSource).

How Darian Mensah Will Challenge ASU Defense

Mensah, a redshirt sophomore, recently announced his intention to return to Duke for another season, as he is expected to be one of the top prospects at the quarterback position in the 2027 NFL draft.

"Very poised, understands the offense, makes really good decisions with football. He uses and knows the skill set of his receivers. He's a guy that doesn't doesn't waste his throws. Can tell that he's coached with certain just fundamentals, and he understands coverage. He understands his offensive scheme."

Mensah's combination of strong arm, impressive instincts, improv abilities, and the proven track record of being able to command an offense will challenge an Arizona State defense that is set to face numerous opt-outs of the game.

C.J. Fite Return is Massive

The 2024 All-Big 12 selection officially announced a return to Arizona State for his senior season in 2026 last week - becoming the lone starting player on the defensive line to return.

There's little doubt that Ward isn't welcoming the ultimate decision that one of the best players and leaders on the roster ended up making.

"I've said it since day one. He's really been like, there's a cornerstone to a building. You said that thing first. And you know, our defense... There's two interior guys, the linebackers, safety, if our line is solid, it just makes everything on the perimeter of our defense work... 2023 was just crazy. Three years he was the foundation, and he's only allowed us to get better around him and having him come back for one more year. That's the biggest that's the biggest recruit, that's the biggest draft pick."

Fite, 20, was one of the first recruits to buy into head coach Kenny Dillingham's vision - beginning the "Texas to Tempe" mantra as well alongside Keith Abney II, Rodney Bimage Jr., and others in the process. Now, the standout defensive tackle will be counted on to continue what has been built over the last three campaigns.

