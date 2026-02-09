Arizona State Players Preparing for 2026 NFL Draft

Arizona State football is heading into an important offseason as several Sun Devils prepare to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The draft will take place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

With many talented players expected to enter, ASU could have one of its strongest draft classes in recent years. This shows how much the program has improved under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Jordyn Tyson Leads the Group

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is the biggest name among the players preparing for the draft. Tyson is seen as a top-10 NFL Draft prospect and is considered one of the best wide receivers in the class. Even though he missed some games due to injuries, he still finished near the top of the Big 12 in catches and touchdowns.

Tyson has been a key player for ASU over the past three seasons. He gained popularity for his speed, strong hands, and ability to make big plays.

Defenses had a hard time stopping him, especially in important moments. If he declares, Tyson could become Arizona State’s highest draft pick since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020.

Defensive Players Making a Name for Themselves

Cornerback Keith Abney II is another Sun Devil expected to declare for the draft. Abney had a breakout season and earned first-team All–Big 12 honors . He became known as a shutdown defender and did not allow a single touchdown in coverage all season.

One of his biggest plays was a game-saving interception against West Virginia. His strong season has placed him in the early rounds of the draft.

Linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook have also caught the attention of NFL scouts. Elliott led the team in tackles and sacks, showing he can do it all on defense.

Crook was a consistent player who recorded several games with double-digit tackles and earned conference recognition.

Offensive Players Ready for the Next Step

Running back Raleek Brown is coming off a breakout season after rushing for more than 1,100 yards.

His speed and ability to catch passes set him apart in the upcoming draft, making him a valuable asset for NFL teams, especially in later rounds.

Offensive lineman Max Iheanacho is another draft-eligible player this year. At 6’6 " and 330 pounds, he has the size NFL teams look for.

His strong pass blocking and performance at the Senior Bowl helped increase his draft stock.

A Big Moment for ASU Football

With several players ready to move on, the 2026 NFL Draft could be a big moment for Arizona State football. It shows the program is improving and developing players for the next level. For Sun Devil fans, draft weekend could be just as exciting as the season itself.