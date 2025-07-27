Why Improved ASU Special Teams Will Improve Fortunes
The Arizona State football program encountered relatively few roadblocks during what became a historic 2024 season.
Yes, players such as Jordyn Tyson, Sam Leavitt, and Prince Dorbah missed various amounts of time - but the roster as a whole held up quite well compared to what might be expected.
The combination of relative strong health, a talented roster, and a connected team took the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff for the first time - despite a clear deficiency that could have become a fatal flaw at any point during the 14 game season.
Special Issues
That deficiency would be special teams.
Carston Kieffer and Parker Lewis served as the positional kickers during the season, but it was Ian Hershey who oversaw much of the kicking duty after numerous games where struggles were exhibited.
The trio only missed one extra point the entire season, but only went 11 for 20 on field goals - severely limiting scoring opportunities and forcing the team to go for the first down in less than ideal conditions at times.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham even held tryouts for a new kicker following the loss to Cincinnati on October 19.
"I'm dead serious. We're going to put it out on our social. We're going to have a kicking tryout on Monday."
"We got to find somebody who can make a field goal. It makes it even harder late in games when it's clearly a kick scenario. That's when it gets really hard."
Fortunately, the Sun Devils addressed these concerns to an extent in kicker Jesus Gomez, who has made nearly 80% of his field goal attempts in three years at Eastern Michigan - including three field goals in the victory over Arizona State in 2022. Gomez's range extends beyond 50 yards as well, which could significantly impact Dillingham's decision making this season - gifting him more options.
The program also lucked out with the addition of Jalen Moss - who returned a punt for a touchdown at Fresno State last season, along with securing 228 kickoff return yards.
The Sun Devils are undoubtedly in much better shape when it comes to special teams in the new season, and special teams coach Charlie Ragle should feel great about the group he has been gifted.
