Comparing ASU’s 2026 Recruiting Class With Big 12 Rivals
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are still working hard to finalize their 2026 recruiting class, and while the Sun Devils are looking to add more talent, for the most part, it's set in stone.
The Sun Devils performed well in the 2026 cycle, securing 18 commits and addressing many of their top needs. But how did ASU do compared to the rest of the Big 12? Here's a look at where their class stands in the conference.
How Does the Sun Devils' 2026 Class Stack Up in the Big 12?
Rivals ranks the Sun Devils' 2026 recruiting class as the No. 41 class in the country. Arizona State's commits hold an average rating of 87.05 (out of 100), and their class overall holds a rating of 87.181. Here's how that compares to the rest of the Big 12.
2026 Big 12 Recruiting Rankings:
*Note: All Data comes from Rivals
- Texas Tech (No. 21 class in the country)
- Baylor (No. 27 class in the country )
- BYU (No. 29 class in the country)
- Houston: (No. 34 class in the country)
- TCU: (No. 35 class in the country)
- Utah (No. 40 class in the country)
- Arizona State (No. 41 class in the country)
- Kansas (No. 46 class in the country)
- Arizona (No. 50 class in the country)
- Kansas State (No. 51 class in the country)
- West Virginia (No. 52 class in the country)
- Iowa State (No. 55 class in the country)
- Colorado (No. 62 class in the country)
- Cincinnati (No. 66 class in the country)
- UCF (No. 72 class in the country)
- Oklahoma State (No. 121 class in the country)
Arizona State's 2026 class sits just above the halfway mark in the conference's rankings. The Sun Devils are in a solid spot, but it's not exactly where they hoped to be at this stage in the cycle.
Dillingham has established Arizona State as one of the top teams in the Big 12, but to keep up with the conference's other programs, recruiting success is vital. The good news for the Sun Devils is that Early National Signing Day is still about a month away, and the Jan transfer portal window is right around the corner, so they still have plenty of time to improve their class.
It will be interesting to see where Arizona State's 2026 class ranks when the cycle comes to an end, but as of now, the Sun Devils have some ground to make up to compete with the top of the conference.
