Arizona State Making Progress on Three 2026 Prospects

While Early National Signing Day is right around the corner, Arizona State reportedly still has a chance to add at least three more prospects to its 2026 class.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. While the class already has 20 commits, the Sun Devils want to add more talent as Early National Signing Day approaches.

While most 2026 prospects have already committed somewhere, a few remain available. Rivals' Adam Gorney listed Arizona State as a potential landing spot for three defensive linemen in the class from California. Here's who those players are and where the Sun Devils stand in their recruitment. 

Which 2026 California DL Prospects is Arizona State Gaining Ground On?

1) Anthony Jones, Three-Star, Crean Lutheran High School

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anthony Jones is a three-star defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. He had been committed to UCLA, but reopened his recruitment after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster. 

Since his recruitment has reopened, Arizona State has started pursuing him. According to Gorney, Jones has been "hearing a ton" from the Sun Devils, so it sounds like he's a player Dillingham and his staff want to land. 

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates tackle for loss against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Getting Jones would be a big-time addition to Arizona State's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'4" 290 290-pound defensive lineman as the No. 490 overall player in the class, the No. 52 defensive lineman, and the No. 39 player from California. 

2) JD Hill, Three-Star, Mission Viejo High School

JD Hill is a three-star defensive lineman from Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California. He was committed to Northern Arizona, but his recruitment exploded after a strong start to his senior season. He decommitted from Northern Arizona on September 15, shortly after the Sun Devils offered him.

He's already taken an official visit to Tempe, and according to Goreny, his decision will likely come down to Arizona State and Utah, although West Virginia is reportedly in the mix as well for the 6'2" 270-pound defensive lineman.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) runs out of the tunnel pregame between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Hill is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the class. Rivals' industry rankings now list him as the No. 652 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 68 defensive lineman, and the No. 50 prospect from California. 

Nemyah Telona, Three Star, De La Salle High School

Telona is slightly different from Hill and Jones, as he's committed to Cal. He's a three-star recruit from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, and has been a member of the Golden Bears' 2026 class since June 8. 

However, despite his commitment to Cal, he's been open to looking at other schools, and according to Gorney, he plans on making an official visit to Tempe at some point in November. Gorney noted that Arizona is also making a run at the 6'2" 285-pound defensive lineman. 

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) sacks Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) in the first quarter of the game. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Rivals' industry rankings list Telona as the No. 751 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 78 defensive lineman, and the No. 58 prospect from California. Flipping him won't be easy, but he'd be a big-time addition to the Sun Devils' 2026 class.

