Arizona State Making Progress on Three 2026 Prospects
Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. While the class already has 20 commits, the Sun Devils want to add more talent as Early National Signing Day approaches.
While most 2026 prospects have already committed somewhere, a few remain available. Rivals' Adam Gorney listed Arizona State as a potential landing spot for three defensive linemen in the class from California. Here's who those players are and where the Sun Devils stand in their recruitment.
Which 2026 California DL Prospects is Arizona State Gaining Ground On?
1) Anthony Jones, Three-Star, Crean Lutheran High School
Anthony Jones is a three-star defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. He had been committed to UCLA, but reopened his recruitment after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster.
Since his recruitment has reopened, Arizona State has started pursuing him. According to Gorney, Jones has been "hearing a ton" from the Sun Devils, so it sounds like he's a player Dillingham and his staff want to land.
Getting Jones would be a big-time addition to Arizona State's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list the 6'4" 290 290-pound defensive lineman as the No. 490 overall player in the class, the No. 52 defensive lineman, and the No. 39 player from California.
2) JD Hill, Three-Star, Mission Viejo High School
JD Hill is a three-star defensive lineman from Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, California. He was committed to Northern Arizona, but his recruitment exploded after a strong start to his senior season. He decommitted from Northern Arizona on September 15, shortly after the Sun Devils offered him.
He's already taken an official visit to Tempe, and according to Goreny, his decision will likely come down to Arizona State and Utah, although West Virginia is reportedly in the mix as well for the 6'2" 270-pound defensive lineman.
Hill is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the class. Rivals' industry rankings now list him as the No. 652 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 68 defensive lineman, and the No. 50 prospect from California.
Nemyah Telona, Three Star, De La Salle High School
Telona is slightly different from Hill and Jones, as he's committed to Cal. He's a three-star recruit from De La Salle High School in Concord, California, and has been a member of the Golden Bears' 2026 class since June 8.
However, despite his commitment to Cal, he's been open to looking at other schools, and according to Gorney, he plans on making an official visit to Tempe at some point in November. Gorney noted that Arizona is also making a run at the 6'2" 285-pound defensive lineman.
Rivals' industry rankings list Telona as the No. 751 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 78 defensive lineman, and the No. 58 prospect from California. Flipping him won't be easy, but he'd be a big-time addition to the Sun Devils' 2026 class.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!