Does Cooper Reid Have Sun Devils Weight On His Shoulders?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed multiple commits at a plethora of different positions that are very important to their class of 2026.
The Sun Devils have been targeted and even more prospects at a plethora of different positions that have yet to commit however, they have also missed on many prospects at certain positions, including the wide receiver position which at this time is one of the most important positions that they need as they only have one commitment in the class.
That commitment being from Cooper Reid, who currently attends Dripping Springs in Dripping Springs, Texas. Reed has remained solid to his commitment ever since he committed back on November 10th in 2024.
Since then he has officially visited the Arizona State Sun Devils and did not officially visit any other programs despite receiving offers from other schools who looked to flip him. The Sun Devils already had another commitment in the class as that prospect being from McEachern High School and a very talented wide receiver prospect, Nalin Scott.
Scott was committed to the very talented Sun Devils before flipping his commitment to a team that they defeated earlier in his recruitment, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
This left a lot of pressure for a guy like Reid, who is now the only commit at wide receiver in the class. The Texas standout has a lot on his shoulders, knowing the fact that he could end up being the only one to sign his papers with the Sun Devils, even though there is still hope that they can land two or three guys in this class.
What many don’t know is the fact that Reid has been pure recruiting guys and will likely have the opportunity to peer recruit players that he wants to play with at the next level and at the same position that he has. It’s quite surprising that they have yet to land another commitment at the wide receiver position, as we are approaching nearly one month since Reid has been the only commit in the class at the position.
The Sun Devils will have to approach this and get it confirmed really soon that they can get another prospect before fan start to panic that maybe they are falling behind in the recruiting class despite having many of the nation's best targets and players across the country, including quarterback Jake Fette.
