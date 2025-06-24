EXCLUSIVE: Darnell Lacy Talks Early Sun Devils Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have begun to target many recruits from a plethora of different classes. This includes the 2029 recruiting class, which many schools won't even begin to offer until the conclusion of next season.
One of the targets that they offered in the class is 2029 safety prospect Darnell Lacy. Lacy currently attends St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. According to Rivals, he holds only one offer and that offer is from the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Lacy caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot to be offered by a big school like Arizona State, they were in the college football playoff last year, which means this is a special moment."
The talented recruit is hopeful that he can build a relationship with a specific coach. That coach being Coach Omar
"I’m looking to build a better relationship with Coach Omar. He is the one who offered me, and I'm looking to keep in touch with him."
The talented recruit is open to visiting. he details when.
"I do plan to visit next year with my 7on7 team that goes every year."
The schools that have started to stand out for the recruit includes Washington, Arizona State, and more. He provided the full list in his interview with the.
"The schools stand stand out to me are of course, Arizona State, Washington, Oregon, and USC. These schools stand out to me because I like the coaching staff, and I love the way these teams play football."
When the California prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils he thinks of Coach Dillingham's energy. he explains why.
"When I think of Arizona State, the first thing that comes to mind is Coach Dillingham's energy with his team. And of course, the Arizona heat."
The talented prospect recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to explain where the Sun Devils are on his list at this time. He provides more.
"The Sun Devils stand high on my list of schools because they are my first power 4 school to offer me, which means a lot to me. I’m looking forward to keeping in touch with all the coaches and continuing to learn about the program."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.