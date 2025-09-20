Dawayne Jones Shares His Thoughts on Arizona State Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to excel in recruiting top talent. They are now shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting class, which has become a priority following their successful commitment of several players in the 2026 class. This strategy mirrors what many other teams are doing, allowing them to also concentrate on the 2027 recruits at this time.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting is Dawayne Jones. Jones recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail everything about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer as well as his standpoint with the program.
Dawayne Jones Details His Arizona State Sun Devils Standpoint
"Arizona State contacts me a lot, they show a lot of interest and treat me like a priority," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State thoughts at this time with his standpoint with them.
Which coach or coaches does the talented prospect speak with the most as he continues to detail the fact that he does communicate with these coaches every so often and continues to be one of the more intriguing names to know?
- "I talk to Coach Clark, Coach Reynolds, and Coach Dillingham."
What does this Arizona State Sun Devils staff have to continue to do when it comes to the recruitment of the talent of prospects if they want to continue to move up in the rankings that they already have when it comes to the rankings that have been placed out there for the teams in their recruitment?
They have a chance to win this recruitment if they continue to do what they're supposed to do, but what specifically do they need to continue to do?
- "Just keep building a relationship with me."
The Arizona State Sun Devils target would then going into communication about which schools have really started to stand out to him in his recruitment as the Arizona State Sun Devils made the list among many of the top teams that a lot of individuals would think of as there are multiple teams on the list, including teams from multiple different conferences such as the SEC as well as the Big 12.
- "The schools that are standing out right now are LSU, Mizzou, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Maryland, and Wisconsin."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!