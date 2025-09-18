Arizona State Target Kaden McCarty Updates Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been able to recruit heavily in multiple different classes, including the class of 2026, as they have landed multiple of their top targets in the class at the positions that they needed to land.
Similar to the rest of the nation, though they were able to move to a different class simply because a large majority of the commits in the class of 2026 have already happened, as there are only a few prospects that are worth taking at this time if you are the Arizona State Sun Devils, who remain uncommitted.
They have moved up to the 2027 recruiting class, which is exactly what you can expect, considering they have been able to wrap up their class of 2026.
They have yet to land a 2027 commit at this time for many different reasons, but they are on the edge of being able to land some guys.
One position that they have been targeting heavily is the EDGE position, as they have hopes to land multiple different prospects at the position. They have been able to land multiple different players at the position in the past, which is intriguing for these recruits.
Kaden McCarty is one of the players that they have been targeting heavily in the class of 2027, as he is someone who has remained one of the more consistent names across the country. He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his Arizona State Sun Devils relationship and more.
EXCLUSIVE: Kaden McCarty Talks Arizona State
- "ASU recruitment has been good," said the talented prospect when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest updates in his Arizona State Sun Devils recruitment. He would then add to his statement by confirming he will be visiting the Sun Devils. "I'm visiting in October against Texas Tech."
There is a specific coach that he has been speaking with the most on the Arizona State staff, but which coach is it? He went into detail about this factor when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "I talk to Coach Reynolds the most."
How are the talented Arizona State Sun Devils doing when it comes to recruiting him anyways?
- "They’re doing good with recruiting me."
Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arizona, Miami," said the prospect when discussing his current top schools
