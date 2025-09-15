All Sun Devils

3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State Victory

Brian Ward's defense flashed the potential to be elite in the win over Texas State.

Kevin Hicks

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) motions to the crowd to kick up the noise between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) motions to the crowd to kick up the noise between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- A large reason behind Arizona State beginning the 2025 season ranked inside the top 15 of the AP poll was a defense that was expected to be the best seen in Tempe in many years.

The defense had moments of let-ups throughout the first two weeks, but truly stabilized in week three - allowing just 15 points and around four yards per play.

Arizona State on SI selects three players who stood out in what was a great night for Brian Ward's defense.

kkn
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18), defensive backs Keith Abney II (1) and Montana Warren (7) tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams (11) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jordan Crook

It seemed as if the senior linebacker was in the backfield nearly every play of the game.

The Arkansas transfer is continuing his ascension to stardom - totaling 12 total tackles, recording 3.5 tackles for loss, and even coming down with a sack.

Crook has consistently been praised by coach Kenny Dillingham and Ward throughout fall camp - he is proving both right early on in the season.

Keith Abney II

Abney reminded the scouting world why he has been considered a potential 'riser' as a prospect in the 2026 draft - as he totaled six tackles and broke up two passes during the night that was.

wwp
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highlight of the night for Abney was breaking up a contested catch in the end zone off of what was a well-thrown ball by Texas State QB Brad Jackson.

Expect the starting CB to continue to improve even more as the season progresses.

Jacob Rich Kongaika

Kongaika transferred to Tempe ahead of the 2024 season following two seasons at Arizona - the defensive tackle has truly stuck on as one of the unsung heroes of the Arizona State team as a whole.

knlnl
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) sacks Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) in the first quarter of the game. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The senior set the tone early in the game with a strip sack of Jackson that was eventually recovered by Texas State - however it truly did set up the Sun Devil defense to have a very fruitful day when it came to being active in the backfield and creating turnovers.

Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.

Please let us know your thoughts on the difference makers in week three when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.