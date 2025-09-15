3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State Victory
TEMPE -- A large reason behind Arizona State beginning the 2025 season ranked inside the top 15 of the AP poll was a defense that was expected to be the best seen in Tempe in many years.
The defense had moments of let-ups throughout the first two weeks, but truly stabilized in week three - allowing just 15 points and around four yards per play.
Arizona State on SI selects three players who stood out in what was a great night for Brian Ward's defense.
Jordan Crook
It seemed as if the senior linebacker was in the backfield nearly every play of the game.
The Arkansas transfer is continuing his ascension to stardom - totaling 12 total tackles, recording 3.5 tackles for loss, and even coming down with a sack.
Crook has consistently been praised by coach Kenny Dillingham and Ward throughout fall camp - he is proving both right early on in the season.
Keith Abney II
Abney reminded the scouting world why he has been considered a potential 'riser' as a prospect in the 2026 draft - as he totaled six tackles and broke up two passes during the night that was.
The highlight of the night for Abney was breaking up a contested catch in the end zone off of what was a well-thrown ball by Texas State QB Brad Jackson.
Expect the starting CB to continue to improve even more as the season progresses.
Jacob Rich Kongaika
Kongaika transferred to Tempe ahead of the 2024 season following two seasons at Arizona - the defensive tackle has truly stuck on as one of the unsung heroes of the Arizona State team as a whole.
The senior set the tone early in the game with a strip sack of Jackson that was eventually recovered by Texas State - however it truly did set up the Sun Devil defense to have a very fruitful day when it came to being active in the backfield and creating turnovers.
