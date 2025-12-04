Arizona State Secures Recruiting Wins, Losses on Signing Day

TEMPE -- Much of the focus of the Arizona State football program is now set on the 2026 season following a 2025 regular season that saw the team win eight games.

Kenny Dillingham has typically seen a consistent output when it comes to ushering in solid recruiting classes - including bringing in at least one four star every single season at the post.

This class was no different, as QB Jake Fette is a unanimous four-star player, while RB Cardae Mack and EDGE Julian Hugo are considered four stars according to many recruiting services.

Del Valle High School quarterback Jake Fette (1) breaks past Andress High School’s Erick Blucher (9) to score the tiebreaking touchdown during Friday night’s football game in El Paso, Texas. | Luis Torres/Special to El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This doesn't mean that the entire process has been smooth sailing, as the Sun Devils lost a player that was previously committed to come to Tempe in 2026 to a rival Big 12 program, but the Sun Devils have done an overall quality job and flipped a recruit to their side on Wednesday as well.

Arizona State on SI covers two major Wednesday developments pertaining to the recruiting trail below.

Sun Devils See Commit Flip to Big 12 Rival

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State will unfortunately not secure victories in every recruiting situation - this rang true on Wednesday morning.

Cooper Reid - a 6'4" wide receiver out of Texas opted to flip his commitment from Arizona State to TCU - rendering the Sun Devils without a commitment from the WR position in the 2026 class.

This decision likely has much to do with staying in-state and certainly could have been in the works for some time.

This decision also potentially points towards Hines Ward and company looking for upgrades at the position via the transfer portal once again.

Arizona State Succeeds in Flipping Defensive Prospect

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State rebounded nicely by adding Davis Kinney - a three-star safety prospect that was previously committed to Northwestern.

The Sun Devils - particularly DC Brian Ward and cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington - heavily pursued the Texas native since February, finally succeeding in the pursuit today.

Myles "Ghost" Rowser is set to graduate/run out of eligibility following this season, while Xavion Alford's future in Tempe is in-the-air, so Kinney's presence is absolutely welcome alongside the returning Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Our own Max Dorsey has more details on the ultimate decision that was made by Kinney here.

As of right now, the 2026 class has potential to become the best national ranking under Dillingham - number one JUCO recruit Jarmaine Marshall aided in the ultimate goal, as the talented offensive tackle flipped to Arizona State from Georgia on Tuesday after much pursuit in recent weeks.

